The Calhoun Police Department arrested a couple who were already on probation and charged them with felony drug charges over the weekend after officers overheard the pair loudly arguing in a public space.
According to Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Jail records: Corey Keeney, 34, and Misty Keeney, 31, both of 110 Fox Hall Drive in Calhoun, were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects on Sunday.
CPD Officer Jeremy Thompson wrote in his report that while responding to another call on Briar Patch Lane, he and Officer Jose Ulibarri heard two people yelling at one another in a wooded area near the road.
The report states Thompson approached the couple and both appeared extremely nervous. Dispatch then informed Thompson that Misty Keeney is on probation and had an active warrant for her arrest.
After questioning, Misty Keeney told Thompson there was a meth pipe in the bag Corey Keeney was carrying. Shortly after, dispatch informed Thompson that Corey Keeney is also on probation, and he told Thompson that he had meth in his pocket.
Thompson found .9 grams of a white, powdery substance in a small baggie inside Corey Keeney's pocket.
Both Keeneys were arrested, and state probation was notified of their arrests.