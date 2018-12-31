Seven Gordon County politicians elected in November were officially sworn into office last week. Among those sworn in included two county commissioners, one county judge and four Gordon County Board of Education members.
Becky Hood, R-District 4, and Chad Steward, R-District 2, both who were incumbents on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, were re-elected to serve another term and were sworn in by Judge John Richie Parker on Thursday.
Hood, the chairwoman on the board, ran unopposed during the election. Steward ran against Democrat Arthene Bressler; Steward received 82 percent of votes while Bressler received 18 percent.
Chief Judge David Smith was sworn in to serve on the seventh Superior Court District of Georgia. Smith serves alongside Judges Suzanne H. Smith, Carey Nelson and Scott Smith. Smith was appointed to the Superior Court in 2001, was elected in 2002 and has been re-elected every four years since.
In addition to these officials being sworn in, the county school board gained two new members and retained two other incumbents. Board members are elected to four-year terms on a staggered two-year election cycle. In 2018, there were four seats up for election: posts 1, 3, 5 and 7.
The two incumbent members were Dana Stewart, R-Post 3, and Charlie Walraven, R-Post 1. Stewart earned more than 80 percent of votes in November. She ran against Democrat Allen Dutch, who received only 17 percent of votes.
Walraven ran unopposed.
There were also two new members added to the board, Kacee Smith, R-Post 5, and Eddie T. Hall, R-Post 7. In the May Republican primary, Smith beat out incumbent Nan Barnette and Hall won over incumbent Larry Massey. Their primary wins secured their spots on the board since there was no opposition in the general election.
Both of them are excited to be able to serve the county through their membership on the board.
“I’ve been waiting to start,” Smith said. “Now I’m ready to make it official and get going.”
Smith is looking forward to serving the community, and decided to run for the post because he has children in the school system. As both a parent and a local business owner, he wanted to get more involved with the schools and feels being on the board he can be of best service.
Hall, who was similarly motivated to run, is looking forward to getting to know his fellow board members and serving the families involved in the schools.
“A lot of people don’t realize what a role your school system plays in industry and development in the county,” Hall said. “I just want to make sure we provide the magnet to draw those things here to our county.”
A product of Gordon County Schools himself, Hall is married to a county teacher and also has a child at the schools. He served on the city school board for around seven years before moving back out to the county, when he decided to get back involved in education.