Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter presented financial updates to the Board of Commissioners earlier this week, as well as providing updates on various county projects and changes regarding information technology.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, an ordinance for a broadband-ready community was approved by commissioners, as well as a bid award to replace Gordon County Fire Department’s old records management system, which is aging out of available upgrades.
Ledbetter told the board that SPLOST and LOST collections were up, comparing the 2019 February revenue to funds this time last year. The administrator said SPLOST collections were up 19.3 percent, and LOST funds, though they had recently been adjusted, were still up 9.1 percent.
In addition, the information technology department has upgraded their Munis financial software package and is reviewing options to digitize their records. IT is also working on developing the Program of Work, an online portal that would be able to monitor major projects.
Keith King, who started serving the county in the IT department and now works under Ledbetter’s supervision, said this online program would create a way for county employees to access forms and benefit opportunities online, and it would be provide a more accurate way of tracking progress on county-wide developments.
“Hopefully all of us and the public will be able to track all of our major projects and things on a month-to-month basis,” Ledbetter said. “So that will be available hopefully next week.”
Commissioners approved an ordinance for a broadband-ready community after its second reading on Tuesday.
“This ordinance is one of the first two steps the county has to take before they can be considered for grant funding to expand broadband to the unserved residents in the county,” Ledbetter said.
In order for Gordon County to be “broadband-ready,” they have to develop a process for helping broadband companies get their permits. The ordinance accepted by the board outlines that process, said Ledbetter, who also added that other communities in the state have been adopting the same ordinance.
A bid was awarded to Emergency Reporting for updating the county’s fire department record management system, which is becoming obsolete, Ledbetter said. The new system will sync up with the Spillman Technologies system the department is already using, though at an additional cost. With this added expense, the awarded bid was still $9,000 cheaper than the next lowest.
Gordon County Animal Control has begun opening on Saturdays, Ledbetter said, and while on April 6 there were no adoptions, they had three stray dogs dropped off and commissioners hope to get volunteers to serve at the facility during future weekend hours.
In other business, commissioners approved to allow the Resaca Church of God to use the pavilion at the Resaca Battlefield Park for a community sunrise service on Easter Sunday. Ledbetter said the battlefield is often used by the church for similar events, and the county has never had any problems with the group.
Lamar John Ray was reappointed to the Board of Tax Assessors for a six-year term. Also reappointed were Jeff Henderson and James Weaver to the Historic Preservation Commission for three-year terms.