Gordon County is in the process of reviewing a preliminary design for improvements to Brookshire Park, and it looking for input on proposals.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter announced updates to the park, located between Ga. 156 and the Oostanaula River, during Tuesday’s commissioner meeting.
This 2012 SPLOST project is aimed at improving the park by adding a pavilion, restrooms, a walking trail, a wooden boardwalk along the river, a fenced area for dogs, picnic tables, a Frisbee golf course and a fish cleaning station. The revenue for the construction has been collected.
In other news, the pole barn behind the Gordon County Animal Control facility on 790 Harris Beamer Road is near completion. Ledbetter said the construction team only needs additional gravel and interior concrete to finish up the barn.
During a recent visit, Ledbetter said there were no cats or kittens, but there were 15 mature dogs that needed adopting. During his brief visit to the facility, he reported multiple families visited the center. As of Wednesday, the facility had 10 cats and 32 dogs — there is 38-spot capacity for dogs.
A second rezoning request was approved by the board for applicant Marty Carroll, who requested to rezone 4.69 acres from A-1 property to general commercial land. The property in question is at 1420 and 1424 U.S. 41 North, where Carroll wants to develop a storage facility similar to Dews Pond Storage, with his plans including 300-400 units.
The board moved forward with a request of the Georgia Department of Transportation to conduct an archaeological survey for property located in the Gordon County Historic District.
In addition, the board resolved and established the Emergency Medical Services Quality Review Committee, a group of local emergency officials who will monitor EMS performance, be held accountable for emergency services and address related questions from the public.