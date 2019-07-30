Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kim Fraker told the school system’s teachers and staff on Monday that their stories matter, and how they tell those stories matters too.
Fraker gave the primary address during the school system’s GET Together event Monday morning at Meadowdale Baptist Church, a sort of pep rally ahead of Thursday’s first day of school. To illustrate her point, Fraker shared her own story and talked about four educators who have had the biggest impact on her throughout her life.
She first mentioned her kindergarten teacher, who imparted the importance of being present at school, so much so that Fraker was upset to the point of tears when she had to miss school for a week due to chickenpox.
“What she taught me was I was missing something if I wasn’t there,” Fraker said. “And that’s important, that’s key.”
She also told the hundreds in attendance that her seventh grade English teacher was so passionate and enthusiastic about the subject that she would often jump onto desks and sing songs about grammar in an effort to keep students engaged. Fraker said that teacher also forced her to leave her comfort zone, which inspired a new level of self awareness.
“What I learned from her was about being passionate about what you do,” Fraker said, adding that good teachers help students find their own passions.
Fraker also shared the story about the time she ran for freshmen class president but lost to someone who had put in less work but benefited from being more popular. An English teacher and coach took her aside and told her she had done a great job, that she shouldn’t get discouraged, and he pushed her to try other things until she finds something she loves to get involved with.
“He pulled me aside and gave me that confidence. ... He helped me find myself,” Fraker said, explaining that she joined several school organizations as a result. “It became more about the experience than what you were doing.”
Fraker, who left her career in public relations to become a teacher after her own children were born, cited the first principal she worked for as another source of inspiration (he had also been her teacher, and later an assistant principal, when she was a student).
Fraker said she took two main lessons from him: 1) Not everybody is like you, so you have to meet students where they are; and 2) Teachers teach students, not just subjects.
“Which means finding them where they’re at and building them up,” she said.
Gordon County school board chair Charlie Walraven also spoke during the event, telling the educators that Fraker “literally hit the ground running” after officially starting the job this month. He also praised the teachers for the work they do.
“Y’all don’t get enough thanks. Y’all do a great job. It’s not an easy job, but it’s an important job for our students,” he said.
Nikki Hampton, Gordon County’s current teacher of the year, spoke to the crowd about the importance of empowering students. She said teachers should stop focusing on the things that can’t be changed and instead get excited about the opportunities they do have. She said her own principal has allowed her to do great things simply by saying “yes.”
“When we share the power of yes, we can change hearts, we can change minds, and we can change outcomes,” Hampton said.
Jeremy Kirby, pastor of the host church for the event, also addressed the assembly, encouraging the teachers to hold tight to their mission and not be afraid of change when change is required.
“You may be the only positive influence (your students) see in a day. In fact, you may be the only adult they know cares about them,” he said.
Kirby also reminded new teachers to not compare their beginnings to someone else’s middle and to learn from everyone and ask questions.
Cheerleaders and choral members from Gordon Central and Sonoraville high schools provided entertainment during the event, and a group of students representing each grade level and every school in the system also spoke about what they want to be when they grow up and what they think makes a good teacher.
Those students included: Connor Hayes (pre-K), Lydia Carr (kindergarten), Lila Hamilton (first), Laine Kate Bennett (second), Ella Beth Gilreath (third), Laramie Rodrigez (fourth), Samuel Herod (fifth), Anna Caroline Parker (sixth), Leighton Steward (seventh), Katie Hulsey (eighth), Ava Perez (ninth), Tinley Hampton (10th), Matthew Nicholson (11th) and Cooper Hunt (12th).