Gordon County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Heath Smith said Tuesday that two firefighters who were hurt after falling through the floor of a home at 223 Covey Rise Drive were treated and released Monday.
Smith said Battalion 1 and Stations 1,5, 6 and 7 were dispatched to the scene of a home fire just after 11 a.m. on Monday. Initial reports indicated that a woman was trapped inside the home and that a man had gone in to get her out but was unable to reach her.
When fire crews arrived they found a "heavy fire showing from multiple sides of the house," Smith said.
Two firefighters were injured when they fell through the floor of the structure while searching for the woman. Officials soon found out from a family member that the woman was in the hospital and not home at the time of the incident.
Gordon fire personnel members took the two injured firefighters to AdventHealth Gordon, where they were treated and released.
The fire was under control by 11:40 a.m. Smith said they had not yet determined a cause but that the blaze is being investigated.