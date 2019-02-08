County district sends 2 to regional spelling bee

When the spelling bee was narrowed down to two students, Gary Shamblin and Noah Edmisten grinned at each other, trying to humbly hide their excitement for making it this far.
Shamblin, of Fairmount Elementary, and Edmisten, of Sonoraville Elementary, will continue to the regional competition in Floyd County, according to Gordon County Schools’ District Spelling Bee Coordinator Beth Herod. The coordinator said the regional bee will be on Feb. 3, at Georgia Highlands College’s campus in Rome.
During Tuesday’s District Spelling Bee, eight GCS representatives competed, spelling words such as “candidate,” “phoenix” and “whirlpool” in order to qualify for the regional competition.
Walking into a room filled with family members, friends and district staff, the eight students were quiet and listened patiently as Herod introduced judges and explained the rules.
District Director of Student Services Mike Evelti served as the word caller, listening as students spelled and waiting for the sound of a bell when judges reported a misspelling.
The anticipation among students increased as the competition continued, and as six were eliminated, expressions of disappointment and frustration were evident. But eventually it came down to two.
After a few rounds where both Edmisten and Shamblin misspelled a word or two, Edmisten finally correctly spelled two words in a row, establishing his position as winner of the district bee. The winning word was “nostril,” which followed Edmisten’s correct spelling of “harmonica.”
“I feel like since I made it this far out of all the schools in the county, it just makes me really, really happy,” said Edmisten, still smiling as he grabbed a few refreshments following the competition. “This is my first year I’ve won the spelling bee.”
And while Shamblin was disappointed he didn’t win, he was still excited to be moving forward.
“I don’t know how I’ll be practicing from here on out,” Shamblin said. “I’m just probably going to go on with my daily life because I basically have to learn how to spell a lot of stuff.”
Edmisten and Shamblin both posed together after celebrating briefly with family and shuffled through their complementary gift bags — which were provided for each of the eight competitors. Shamblin commented he was “totally” going to use his new McDonald’s gift card on hotcakes.
Herod was content with how the bee went, saying the students did their best and it was a smooth competition.
“I appreciate the schools and all the hard work to get our spellers here today,” Herod said. “The spellers were great, they composed themselves and I’m always so pleased to see so many families and so much support here for them.”
