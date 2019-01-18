During the Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week, County Administrator Jim Ledbetter notified the board that a commercial development, at the corner of Dews Pond Road and Lovers Lane, has a planned groundbreaking for March 1.
Also on Tuesday, a notice of intent for annexation was announced and a Resaca Compactor Site lease with Moline Worley was renewed.
The commercial development, the official name of which Ledbetter said has yet to be announced to the public, plans to bring in 150 jobs to the site and other resources that will benefit the community. The groundbreaking will be the culmination of many months of planning and negotiation by the Development Authority, Calhoun and Gordon County, he said.
“The city and the county are being asked to provide a small abatement and we’re getting something (in return) for our abatement,” Ledbetter said. “It’s the money they’re spending to extend sewer to the site and to put in some acceleration/deceleration lanes.”
This major project will be a $10 million investment, said Ledbetter, and will be brought back up before the board in February, closer to the time of the groundbreaking. The administrator said there is a comparable site in Dalton where the Kmart used to be, and from his perspective the site there is impressive, so he is excited to see this project come to Gordon County.
In addition, Ledbetter announced an annexation notice of 0.23 acres into the city. This property is an empty lot adjacent to 124 Dogwood Drive near Interstate 75, and has an assessed value of $4,800.
The land is already mostly surrounded by city property, and Ledbetter said he saw no reason to object the annexation. A public hearing before the Calhoun City Council will be held on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
A Resaca Compactor Site Lease with Moline Worley was renewed by the board. Worley, the owner of the property, agreed to lease her one acre of land to the county for another year under a new agreement.
The renewed lease will charge the county $350 per month beginning on Feb. 1 and lasting for one year. The county, who previously paid $275 a month, has used and will continue to use the property as a collection site for household residential trash. The board agreed to keep the rented property in clean condition and accessible to the public for its intended use.
Worley also noted in the new contract that she wanted to be able to dispose of her residential trash at the site during the lease, which was signed off on following Tuesday’s meeting.
Ledbetter also notified the board this week that the special election runoff will be held on Feb. 5 and early voting will be available at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office on 215 N. Wall St. from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1.