During the Gordon County Board of Education retreat on both Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, various department directors provided updates and presented them to the board for review and discussion.
Director of Finance Mendy Goble presented the current SPLOST — 1-percent special purpose, local option sales tax — situation, saying there were some remaining funds from the district’s 2012-2017 SPLOST. Goble said these leftover funds can be used alongside the current funds and the board can begin thinking about how they want to spend it.
Goble presented a few options for how to spend the remaining 2012-2017 money, identifying a few projects the district could address. The track at Sonoraville High School needs to be renovated, which could cost anywhere from $120,000 to $450,000 according to her estimates. In addition, a new parking lot at the transportation facility is needed, as the lot’s damages have recently begun to puncture tires.
Goble also suggested that all the county schools be put in a painting rotation for every 10 years at minimum, where each school would be entirely repainted when it got to the top of the list. She said Red Bud Elementary, W.L. Swain Elementary and Belwood Elementary are all next on the list to be painted.
The biggest financial project that needed to be addressed, however, was potential technology updates. During the retreat, Goble said Windows 7 will stop being supported by Microsoft in Jan. 2020, which creates a possible problem as all of the county schools’ computers work with that program.
When coverage from Microsoft ends for Windows 7, the computers that are still dependent on that program will be subject to viruses and security holes.
In addition to Goble, Director of Technology Bryan Nicholson also presented to the board the updates in his department. He talked about an overview of the technological infrastructure, including the number of accounts, student devices, virtual servers, teacher-to-student ratios of iPads, testing support programs and the status of district as far as technological developments.
No money was requested by Nicholson, nor was the Windows 7 issue addressed by him, yet the board will have their official budget meetings in March, where he can ask for funds for updates, server upgrades and any necessary technology items.
Hard decisions were not made by the board during their retreat, as it was primarily an opportunity for discussion and directors’ presentations, but these updates were presented to the board for future consideration and action.