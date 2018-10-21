An annexation notice from Shaw Industries Group Inc. to bring property on Union Grove Road into the city was brought before the Gordon County Board of Commissioners earlier this week.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter notified the board of Shaw’s intent during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Shaw applied through the city for an annexation of property located at 843 and 947 Union Grove Road on Oct. 5. The property is 86.31 acres plus existing Shaw Industries buildings — with 500 employees working at their — of 1,286,500 square feet and 860,400 square feet. The current value of the land is $22,501,770.
The City Council approved the annexation and zoning request from Shaw during its Oct. 8 meeting. The city’s zoning advisory board will meet on Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. to further discuss the matter, to be followed by a public hearing on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. At the public hearing, the applicant will likely be present to state reasons for their annexation request and anyone who is in opposition will be able to voice their point of view as well, Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley explained.
“I think their desire is to obtain sewer service in that area,” said Worley. “Shaw is having issues with their septic tanks and there is sewer system available in that area.”
City Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery stated charges for the sewer extension are calculated to be $208,000, which was approved by the City Council members on Oct. 8.
Shaw Industries Real Estate Manager Jeff Swanson released a statement regarding the request.
“Shaw is interested in the opportunity to connect to the city sewer system that has recently been extended further down Union Grove Road. Connectivity was not previously a viable option because sewer lines were not in close proximity to our distribution facility,” Swanson said. “With adjacent construction and infrastructure improvement projects nearing completion, the opportunity to transition to the city sewer system is appealing to Shaw and requires annexation into the city.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, county commissioners discussed possibly abandoning a closed portion of Johnson Lake Road, removing it from county control.
The Gordon County Road Department and the Georgia Department of Transportation both confirmed there is no public need to keep this portion of the road open, as it is no longer in use, Ledbetter said.
The two landowners of the property are currently working with a potential buyer, on the condition that the portion of the road is abandoned. No formal decision was made, as it was the first introduction of the issue and a public hearing must be held.
The Sallacoa Creek watershed was addressed, where a dam was declared a limestone sinkhole. Since this sinkhole threatened public safety, Ledbetter said, the dam was closed and decommissioned.
According to the earlier established National Resources Conservation Agreement, the only obligation of the county is to twice a year for the next ten years mow the surrounding lawn and make sure the sinkhole hasn’t grown. There is a budget of $3,000 a year for this plan. The motion was approved by the board.
Also, American Tower Management requested for the cellular site lease with the county to be renewed for the Sonoraville cell tower. The current lease is about to run out, and the cell tower companies want long-term assurance that they’ll have coverage in Gordon County, Ledbetter said.
As additional benefits for signing the lease, the county would receive a $30,000 signing bonus, an annual 3 percent rent increase, and a $200 revenue share on each subtenant that adds an antenna to the tower.
The commissioners approved the motion to sign the lease, which is renewable and would expire again in 2029.
Two bid awards were also announced and approved in the meeting.
The board approved the purchase of a heavy duty truck lift which would be used to service the new Gordon County fire trucks. The bid was awarded to A&H Auto Group, a local vendor with the lowest bid, for $36,940.
Another bid for two breathing and air cascade systems for the fire department was awarded to VITCO Fire and Safety for $40,895. This bid used money from the 2012 SPLOST fund.