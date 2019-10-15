The Gordon County Board of Education set out timelines for developing its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan and 2020-2023 school calendar at its meeting on Monday night. The board also discussed online learning in the event of inclement weather and ways the district is working to improve this service as to avoid inclement weather makeup days whenever possible.
Amy Parker, Gordon County Schools’ director of communications, said the strategic plan is a framework document that will help the district articulate its mission and vision for the next five years, as well as help set goals and objectives that must be met to achieve that vision. It is also a working document that she said can continually be “updated and revised” to make sure student improvement and district performance are the highest they can be.
Parker also emphasized the board’s desire to have as many stakeholders involved in developing it as possible. In an effort to accomplish that goal, six meetings have been planned with different groups, including parents, government officials, and business partners, to allow them to give feedback and make suggestions as the plan is being developed.
The first of these meetings that will be open to community members, Parker said, will be held on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Sonoraville High School. The second will be held Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Gordon Central High School. Meetings related to the strategic plan will continue through April 2020.
An electronic survey will be sent out to parents, school governance teams, and school employees related to updates to the 2020-2023 school calendar. Parker said it will ask for input on when and how long student breaks are.
“We can’t make summers longer and extend holidays during the year,” she said. “But, by asking for input we can find a way to make a calendar that works well for everyone.”
The board also heard from Beth Harrod about how online learning could be utilized in the event of inclement weather that prevented students from coming to school. She said that the district would use Schoology to deliver assignments in any situation where students are out of school for longer than a day. No work would be assigned this way if students were out of school for just one day.
“Students will have five school days to complete that work,” Harrod said. “We will also be able to provide paper and pencil assignments for children who do not have access to a computer or the internet in their home.”
In other business, the board awarded Michelle Steward, a bookkeeper at Gordon Central High School, the district’s Second Mile Award and presented a certificate of recognition to Ashworth Middle School PTO President Amy Holmes for her tireless efforts on behalf of the students who attend school there.
“She makes a difference in students’ lives on a daily basis by being the biggest smile and laugh they’ll hear all day, constantly calling out of her office into the hallway to them as they go by, and I’ve personally seen her stop what she’s doing to go wash a pair of shoes for a student in need,” Gordon County High School Assistant Principal Carmen Massengill said of Steward. “None of these ‘going beyond things’ fall under the duties of bookkeeper, but those are the things that make her an essential part of the heart of GCHS.”
Ashworth Middle School Principal Scott McClanahan called Holmes “a breath of fresh air,” and praised her for her fundraising efforts and for always going the extra mile to plan events like the upcoming Fall Dance, which he said was one of the students’ favorite dances all year.