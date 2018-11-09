The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) Agreement for the Development Authority and Mannington Mills Inc. earlier this week. The county adopted a bond resolution for the issuance of around $32 million of industrial revenue bonds for Mannington.
This amount doesn’t take existing taxes off the books, according to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter’s report, but the payment applies to the new building and its equipment. The county development authority also agreed to offer a 10-year abatement schedule on equipment.
“They will put the name of the property in the development authority,” Ledbetter said. “They make payment in lieu of taxes, so that agreement abates their taxes for a period of time.”
Ledbetter said this is one of the longer abatements the county has approved, and it is because of the plan proposed by Mannington. The company plans to provide up to 200 jobs for the community, with an average employee salary of $45,000 plus benefits. Both the administrator and the board agreed this would be a great opportunity for the community and local employment rates.
In the administrator’s report, Ledbetter reported that the SPLOST and LOST revenues shown in the Oct. 31 report reflect that both collections are down. For September, SPLOST collections were $63,322 down from where they were last year, which is a 9.07 percent decrease. In addition, LOST collections showed a $43,861 decrease over the same period last year, which is a 9.06 percent decrease. Ledbetter said surrounding counties didn’t report their SPLOST/LOST funds decreasing, so this drop in collections is being looked into.
The board discussed an application for a 5K and 10K run by Crane Eater Community Church. This will be the church’s second year hosting this race and there were no objections to the application. This race would require a county road to be closed on the day of the race (Nov. 24) and police officers to work as security for the event. Crane Eater’s application was approved by the board.
Also addressed was a grant application for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding of the hazard mitigation plan update, as the county has to have a new plan by 2022. The county is requesting that FEMA provide a grant for the amount of $38,000 to cover all but 13 percent of the new plan update costs.
“We have to have a hazard mitigation plan in place that’s good for a period of time,” Ledbetter said. “It’s a very comprehensive and expensive process.”
The motion was approved to send the grant application, and Chairwoman Becky Hood signed a statement saying the county would provide the remaining 13 percent of the costs.
A first reading of an emergency management ordination, which has to be periodically updated, was done. The board and Hood wanted to take some steps to better protect the community in the event of an emergency. This ordinance would include necessary procedures regarding emergency spending, setting curfews, evacuations of certain areas and price gauging in a permanent form. This ordinance would work to better protect the county and is a good idea, Ledbetter said.
A surplus property for the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria was declared during Tuesday’s meeting, and the board proposed to donate the vehicle to Floyd County. The Floyd County Chaplain, who also serves as the Gordon County Chaplain, has been driving it and will continue to drive the car after it is donated. The board approved this action.
To conclude the meeting, an appointment to the Gordon County Board of Health for Dr. Teru Lapaquette was proposed before the board. Lapaquette would serve for an unexpired term ending at the end of 2023. This action fell under Commissioner Sexton’s jurisdiction and he said that Lapaquette was “enthused about being a part of the board.” The motion to appoint Dr. Lapaquette to the board of health was approved.