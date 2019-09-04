The 2019 Northwest Georgia Regional Fair will open the gates Friday at 5 p.m. and offer more rides, shows and entertainment that ever before for nine nights in a row, said Bud Owens, president of the Cherokee Capital Fair Association.
In addition to rides provided by Peachtree Rides and carnival games, this year’s fair will also include Dominquez Entertainment’s Majestic Thrill Show, the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show, the All American Zoo, Magical Adventures with Michael Frisbee, bands, singers, dancers, pageants, livestock shows, blue ribbon contests and more.
“All those things that make the fair what it is in Calhoun and Gordon County,” said Owens.
Gates will open nightly at 5 p.m. beginning Friday and the final night of the fair will be Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is $5 per person, but everyone who shows up during the first 30 minutes on the opening Friday will get in free. An armband for unlimited rides will be $25, and individual ride tickets will be available.
The annual Grand Parade in downtown Calhoun will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 11 a.m. and will included floats, marching bands, pageant winners from the past, this year’s pageant entrants, tractors, antique cars and more.
Owens noted that three evenings will be set aside to celebrate each of the high school systems in Gordon County. On these special nights, students from the schools will perform and members of those school communities are encourage to attend. Monday, Sept. 9, will be Sonoraville High’s night; Tuesday, Sept. 10, Calhoun High will be celebrated; and Thursday, Sept. 12, will be dedicated to Gordon Central High.
For those entering blue ribbon competition items such as fine arts, photography and canned items, etc., organizers will be receiving those on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh baked items will be received Friday Sept. 6, from 9 to 10 a.m.
All blue ribbon judging will take place Friday, Sept. 6, beginning at 9 a.m.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Fair is organized by volunteers only, and the proceeds from the event benefit local organizations and charities.