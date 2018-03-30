Council recognizes week of April 8 as National Telecommunicator’s Week

The Calhoun City Council held an abbreviated meeting on Monday, the second regularly-scheduled meeting of March.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer opened the proceedings by reading and signing a proclamation that declared the week of April 8-14, 2018 “National Telecommunicator’s Week.” Palmer voiced his appreciation for the emergency professionals, and urged all Calhoun citizens to join in honoring the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our county and citizens safe. E-911 Director Debbie Vance was in attendance at the to present the proclamation to Palmer.
The lengthiest portion of the meeting involved a presentation by the Calhoun Recycling Coalition, in which four local citizens shared their concerns over a lack of dependable recycling options in Calhoun. Each took a few minutes to address the Council about how crucial recycling is to them or their industries, and the potential benefits to the City an improved recycling program would generate. They also offered potential solutions such as a curbside recycling pick-up.
Palmer acknowledged that recycling is an extremely important issue to the Council, and noted that it was an opportune time to bring up these changes because budget discussions are quickly approaching. He added that his door is always open for anyone that would like to talk about these concerns further.
“We have discussed this, and we are pleased to see so much support for recycling,” Palmer said. “I will assure you that everyone up here supports recycling to some degree. Hopefully we can work together to make recycling here what it needs to be.”
In the public hearings segment of the meeting, the Council unanimously approved a beer and wine packaging license for Ashik 20, Inc. DBA: Rainbow #2 at 637 Oothcalooga Street, Suite A, which is owned by Krupal Patel.
The council had a second reading of an ordinance to amend Appendix A- Zoning to add Article X-B- Small Wireless Facilities, “Small Cell” Structures or Equipment and Distributed Antenna Systems for the Extension of Mobile Communication and Data Service. The ordinance is eligible for public hearing on April 9.
Additionally, there was second reading of an ordinance to amend certain sections of Part II, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 2: Administration, Article IV-Departments. This refers to the organizational structure change that was discussed in February. It is also up for public hearing on April 9.
The Council also approved a resolution to apply for recertification to remain a Certified City of Ethics with the Georgia Municipal Association. Wrapping up, there was brief discussion on three first readings of ordinances aimed at stormwater management, stream buffer protection and illicit discharge and illicit connection. All three are up for public hearings on April 23.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson and Director of Utilities Larry Vickery each provided their cash reports to conclude the meeting.
The next meeting of the Calhoun City Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 9 at the Depot Conference Room in downtown Calhoun.