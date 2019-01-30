The Council of Alcohol and Drugs in Gordon County hosted a poster competition and graffiti wall event on Saturday at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library where adults and students of all ages were welcome to create and submit their own art for the contest.
Present at the contest representing TCAD included Prevention Intervention Division Manager Ester Lopez, Project Assistant Karli Land and other friends of the council.
“This event focuses on myths versus facts,” Lopez said. “A lot of people have perceptions about a specific substance or the effects of it. This is about sharing the facts.”
Lopez said that since last week was National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, they decided to host a creative event that would be fun for the entire family. Attendees could not only learn about the facts of dangerous substances, but they could also create their own art reflecting what they learned and enter their work into a competition to win gift cards. The division manager said the theme of the contest was “painting a drug-free future.”
“We hope this brings out the curiosity in people,” Lopez said of Saturday’s art contest. “The more we know the better prepared we are to fight against substance abuse.”
The Calhoun Police Department also made an appearance and brought their canine unit along to advocate against substance abuse.
Lopez said TCAD has been very busy moving into 2019 and they are about to head up their spring campaigns. She commented that prom and graduation seasons are a time of year when they unfortunately see a rise in underage drinking and drug usage.
TCAD will be putting up billboards, putting ads in the paper and hosting events to educate students and adults on the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol, specifically to adolescent youth.
Lopez is also chairing a statewide Substance Abuse Prevention Advocacy Day that will be held in Atlanta. This event, which she said is in its fifth year, will allow people throughout the state to gather and learn how to prevent substance abuse.
She said she is working on contacting legislators and guest speakers who would be willing to talk at the rally, specifically legislators from Gordon County or the surrounding areas. Lopez has a goal of getting youth from the county to attend the advocacy day in order to become more aware of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
The advocacy day will be held on Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Floyd Room (20th floor of west tower) in the Sloppy Floyd Building, located at 200 Piedmont Ave., just across from the Georgia State Capitol building. Those who are interested in registering can contact Ester Lopez at elopez@livedrugfree.org.