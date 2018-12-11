The Calhoun City Council approved a $240,000 loan application submitted by Lisa Holloman — who plans to build a 6,000-square-foot building next to her business, Pets R Us, at 169 Kelly Court for the development of a retail space and indoor playground — on Monday night after it received the go-ahead from the Revolving Loan Advisory Committee.
Holloman said Tuesday the new development next to her business has been a dream of hers for around a decade, in which she has spent working through the details of negotiating a price for the property. The plan is for the building, to be constructed on property she purchased in April, to be split into a retail space on one side and a “gigantic” indoor play area for kids on the other.
In explaining what the indoor play area will look like, Holloman said it will be 3,000 square feet of toys, inflatables, slides, swings and much more for kids ages 10 and under. The space will be available to be rented out for events and birthday parties, she added.
"I'm going to fit as much as I … possibly can,” she said, enthused at the opportunity of seeing her dream come true.
Holloman is excited about expanding the offerings for kids in the community, because “that’s where it all begins,” she said.
"It will just be a good addition to our city," she continued.
The other side of the building will be rented out to a retail company, which she referred to as her “third ace in the hole.”
"These two businesses will coincide together," she said, adding that she did not want to say much more about the business that will fill the space at this time, but it will fit in with the play area and pet store.
"I'm ready to get started today," she continued. “I like to snap, snap and get it done.”
Construction on the building is expected to begin over the next month, and for it to be ready to go within a half-year, Holloman said.
In seeking out the revolving loan funding — the local distribution vehicle for state Community Development Block Grant money — from the city, Holloman said “it’s really a no-brainer” due to the low interest rate of 2 percent compared to what she would have received from a bank, upward of 7 percent to 8 percent.
"It's amazingly simple," she said, adding that the process was not as unnerving as she originally thought it would be, as she just had to explain her vision to the committee. "It was interesting to see the process."
During the meeting, Councilman George Crowley said the revolving loan fund is “great economic development tool” that has created almost 800 jobs for low- to-moderate-income residents since its implementation years ago.
Also at the meeting, council members welcomed members of the 2018-2019 Calhoun-Gordon Youth Leadership program.
“It’s an honor for you to be here,” said Mayor Jimmy Palmer. “I think congratulations is in order for each and every one of you.”
Palmer added that he hopes members of the group bring their talents back to the community to help it grow in the future.
The council also gave their nod of approval to three appointments to the Calhoun Recreation Authority, manager changes at two local pawn shops and multiple business license renewals.
The next City Council meeting will be Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., after it was moved from its original date on Christmas Eve. Also, city offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day.