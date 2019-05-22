The Calhoun City Council on Monday approved a $1.77 million bid from Gordy Construction Company to install new sewer pipeline along U.S. 41 South, as part of a planned expansion to meet development needs in the area.
Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery told council members there were five bids on the project, ranging from $1.776 million to $3.346 million. The bid from Gordy Construction Company of $1,776,874 was the one recommended to the council by the city’s engineering department. Vickery said he was confident the city received a “good price” on the project from a large and qualified company.
Vickery added that Gordy Construction personnel completed initial soil boring tests and did not find any rock in the planned area for the sewer line expansion.
Jerry Crawford, the city’s water and wastewater director, previously said the project starts in the area of U.S. 41 and Lynn Creek, where existing sewer lines are, and run south, following Oothcalooga Creek, to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Old Dixie Highway. For this area 24-inch pipes will be run, and it will then lead into 12- and 8-inch pipes from the end point for future extension over the next two to three years, he said.
The sewer line expansion is aimed at aiding in the conversion of land in this area from agricultural use to industrial use for future development.
Also during Monday’s meeting, which was held a week earlier than originally planned due to Memorial Day, the council had a second reading of a zoning change request from Will Crunk, on behalf of Hamilton Medical Center. The request calls for the rezoning of 25.36 acres on Dews Pond Road from residential to commercial. The matter will be taken up at the Zoning Advisory Board meeting on June 6, and will go before the council again for public hearing on June 10.
Council members also approved parade route requests for the annual Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Parade on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., as well as the Calhoun Christmas Parade on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., which will have an extended route. Both requests must be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The council recognized Erik Henson and Kyle Ellis, two longtime employees who had some recent achievements. Henson had a record-breaking exam score on the Wastewater Lab Analyst Test, as he is cross-trained for the water and wastewater departments. Ellis, a utilities engineer with the city, recently passed his civil engineering exam, which is an eight-hour test.
“It’s always a pleasure to recognize employees of Calhoun who excel,” said Mayor Jimmy Palmer.
Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo also shared upcoming events at the library this summer. Free meals will be offered for kids at the library from June 3 to Aug. 2, with breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Then on June 7, woman age 35 and older can receive a mammogram, anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by professionals outside the library in a mobile exam room. Those who don’t have insurance will receive the exam for free, while those with partial insurance will pay what their provider doesn’t cover and those will full insurance will have their provider billed. For more information call 423-495-4000 or 866-591-2254.
Also, continuing at the library will be ESOL classes every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Childcare is provided.
The July 8 council meeting has been rescheduled to July 1 so council members can attend the annual Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia Conference.