The Calhoun City Council approved an annexation and zoning request along with alcohol licenses for two businesses following public hearings Monday night.
The council approved an annexation and zoning request of R-1 for 0.23 acres at 124 Dogwood Drive by Charles and Nancy Claxton. The move followed the Zoning Advisory Board giving it the stamp of approval during its meeting last week.
Taco House at 803 S. Wall St. will now be able to serve wine, after the council approved a wine pouring license for the business.
Pilot Travel Center at 2111 U.S. 41 had a beer and wine package license request approved.
The council also held a first reading of an annexation and zoning request of R-1B for 0.43 acres at 112 Cherry St. by Jose Lopez. The Zoning Advisory Board will consider the request at its March 7 meeting, following by a public hearing before the council on March 11.
In other items, The Good Friends taxi service had its business license renewed.
Before closing the meeting, the council voted to go into executive session to discuss ongoing litigation.