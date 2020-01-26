Cortney Burger was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Burger, who works in care management, was nominated by Selina Morgan, director of care management at AdventHealth Gordon, with the following words: “We recently had an admitted patient who was nonverbal, wheelchair-bound and required maximum assistance with daily activities. With no outside support, he needed help finding a group home to live in. Cortney, with the help of her coworkers, she sent over 160 referrals trying to find him a home.
“Cortney quickly found a group home for him and frequently checks on him by keeping in contact with the home director. She spent countless hours and prayers on this patient and never gave up on him. Cortney made his second chance happen. That’s going the extra mile!”