Calhoun answered a lot of questions Thursday night in the Corky Kell Classic after a 38-8 victory to kick off the 2019 GHSA football season. For those wondering about the new era in northwest Georgia, the Yellow Jackets are still there.
"I'm so proud of these seniors," Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson said. "They've waited their turn and this was the time they got to come out and show out in front of their community, in front of their school, in front of their families. Very proud of them and look forward to many more things to come."
After a back-and-forth scoreless first quarter, Calhoun found its groove early in the second, when senior David Braden Jr. picked off Ridgeland’s Nathan Carver in Panther territory.
One play later, the Yellow Jackets pulled out a trick play card from their deck as Calhoun senior quarterback Jake Morrow found junior Jake Prather on the right side. Prather, who is the backup quarterback to Morrow, then threw 28 yards down the right sideline to a wide open Ethan Crump for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
"We were very close on offense the whole first few drives," Stephenson said. "We were one block or two blocks ... away and we expected that. When you're in your first game speed, playing against a good opponent like Ridgeland, you expect ... to have to handle some adversity and I feel like we did that really well."
Calhoun came out strong in the second half and set the tone early, as Morrow and Calhoun junior running back Jerrian Hames guided the offense down the field on a six play, 80-yard drive. After a false start penalty, Hames bounced to the outside, turned on the afterburners and took off 53 yards to the end zone to make the game a three-score possession, 24-0.
“I just saw the block set up the perfect way and I knew how to set it up myself and do me,” Hames said. “That’s what I do.”
Next offensive possession, the Jackets marched down the field on a 10-play, 87-yard drive finished by a Hames 8-yard TD rush, his second of the game.
“Our (offensive) line, they worked hard all year and I told them ‘Just keep pushing, we're going to get it,’” Hames said.
Defense puts on a show
While the offense typically gets the spotlight in games, the defense plays a big factor in a win versus a loss. The Yellow Jacket defense stung Ridgeland multiple times, creating two turnovers.
With less than a minute remaining before halftime, Calhoun senior Grant Gilmer intercepted a deep Ridgeland pass down the left side and returned it to the Panther 37-yard line. That set up a Eduardo Fajardo field goal and a 17-0 halftime advantage.
Calhoun’s defense allowed 134 total yards to Ridgeland, including just 82 through 36 minutes.
"Defense was awesome," Stephenson said. "Coach (Terry) Morrow did an awesome job of adjusting. (Ridgeland) came out in a wildcat that we hadn't seen on film, but we thought they might do that. Coach Morrow and the staff prepared for it in the week and then they came out and didn't miss a beat and executed the game plan really well."
Offensive standouts
Morrow: 11-21 for 116 yards, seven rushes for 45 yards, 1 TD
"For his first real game starting, he was impressive," Stephenson said. "He's going to be a great leader for us and great player as well."
Hames: 19 carries, 177 yards, 2 TDs
"Jerrian did a great job," Stephenson said. "The offensive line did a tremendous job. There were holes all night, and finally in the second half, we started hitting those holes and made some good runs and I feel very pleased with the offensive line and running backs."
For Calhoun, it’s Stephenson’s first regular-season victory as the helm of the program. He also received his first Gatorade bath.
“It was nice. It was hot, so the first one was OK,” Stephenson said. “The second one, it got cold, but it was well worth it.”
Both schools had a good turnout, as many people made the 30-minute journey down Georgia State Route 53.
"The crowd was awesome," Stephenson said. "We knew the atmosphere was going to be good. That's the thing about Calhoun. In the 15 years I've been here, doesn't matter if it's in Rome or down south, we're going to travel. I took a minute before the kickoff, just look up there (in the stands) and saw all the familiar faces I've been seeing for 15 years and it was a special moment just seeing the crowd out here to see these seniors."
Up Next: More Panthers
The Yellow Jackets are off next week as they prepare for their home opener on Friday, Sept. 6 against the Therrell Panthers. Kickoff from Phil Reeve Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.