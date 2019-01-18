A Cook Out is set to be the newest fast food addition to Ga. 53, but when it will open is not yet known, according to Calhoun Building Official Don McGinnis.
The burger chain will be across the road from Five Guys and next to the Popeyes on Ga. 53. Cook Out, which originated in North Carolina, has spread across states in the Southeast since opening its first location in 1989.
Known for cheap prices and being open late, Cook Out has already laid down roots in Rome, Dalton, Kennesaw and Marietta. While there is no official timeline of when the new restaurant will open, McGinnis said he has received the owner’s soil erosion plan and site plan.
Once these submitted plans are further approved, McGinnis foresees selling a permit to the owners, a document which would last a year and allow the owners and engineers to begin the process of more detailed planning and construction.
McGinnis said this project is in its first stages and it’s hard to determine when construction will even begin, but he said he knows a Cook Out will be coming to Calhoun in the near future.