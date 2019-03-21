On Monday, Gordon County residents might have noticed billows of smoke filling the air throughout the day. Residents who live near Johns Mountain probably even smelled it. But the fire, though covering hundreds of acres, wasn’t an accident.
Actually, two fires were prescribed by the Conasauga Ranger District, with one in Northern Floyd County and the other covering 244 acres in Gordon County. The purpose of the fires was to reduce hazardous fuels, such as leaf litter and dead vegetation, and to restore the forest habitat, according to USDA District Fire Management Officer Jeffrey Schardt.
“A lot of the ecosystem around here is fire adapted,” Schardt said. “There are certain species of trees and plants that require fire to maintain a healthy status, to grow and reproduce.”
Long leaf pines are one of those species, as well as short leaf pines. And if there aren’t regular controlled fires, Schardt said the “undesirable” species might take over and alter the balance of the forest ecosystem. Firefighters occasionally cut down undesirable species and have burns around three to five years in this part of the state, just to keep things regulated, according to Schardt.
“Ashes are actually nutrients,” Schardt said. “We add a nice layer of nutrients, and as nutrition gets in there, sunlight hits the floor and allows vegetation to grow.”
And not only will frequent controlled burning help the plant species, but also the wildlife, Schardt said. Deer, turkey and other animals flock in less populated pine forests with clear spaces on the forest ground. Turkey, he said, are a fire-adapted species and can walk around in open forests to find acorns and bugs, especially right after a fire.
And apart from the wildlife and forest ecosystems, Schardt also said these fires serve to help protect nearby homes, facilities and private property from unwanted burns that could be caused by lightning strikes, accidental sets or arson sets. By reducing the amounts of hazardous fuels in the soil, residential neighbors bordering the forest are less likely to encounter accidental fires.
Logistics of planning
Schardt said the others call him the “burn boss.” On Monday, he was the person in charge of the fires, making sure the fire stayed within the boundaries, and checking (and rechecking) the weather to make sure conditions were appropriate for a burn.
On Monday at 5 a.m., he was on the phone with the National Weather Service, making sure the wind conditions, temperature and humidity were all appropriate for a controlled fire in the prescribed areas. According to him, he doesn’t just look at the weather for a general area or town, but he has a specific report for the exact location a burn is set to take place.
“We try to put smoke up on days where it will disperse and have the least effect to individuals,” Schardt said. “We also have to be careful of hospitals, schools, nursing homes and airports so we use the NWS to determine when to burn and what direction will have the least impact to the public.”
And the team Schardt was working with didn’t just consist of USDA employees, but he also was aided by the Southeast Conservation Corps Veteran’s Fire Crew, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a Nature Conservancy prescribed fire crew, Georgia Forestry Commission personnel and a few volunteers.
“It’s like a little symphony,” Schardt said, referring to his team, “I’m the conductor of it all. My job is to make sure everybody is coordinating together.”
The fire management officer said there were around 72 burn units across the Conasauga region district that’s under his domain, including Cohutta and Armuchee.
And to help determine where a burn is needed, Schardt works with biologists, timber experts, hydrologists, foresters and soil scientists. He said they all work together to help determine what species and wildlife are on the landscape, what needs to be on the landscape and how to restore the forest to a healthy state.
One of the important things to remember is that fires create clearings on the forest ground, Schardt explained as a bulldozer driven by his teammate entered into the forest, starting to knock down trees and clear vegetation.
After action
Wrapping up the day, Schardt gathered his makeshift crew together for what he called an “after action,” or a debrief. He asked team members what they learned, any problems they ran into and proposed plans for future burns.
“What I learn every time I burn with you guys and we do 2,000 acres and then do 200 acres, is that 2,000 acres is way easier than 200,” said Rachel Fonviell, an employee of the Northwest Georgia Nature Conservancy Fire Crew.
Fonviell explained how having a larger territory for controlled fires was much easier, in that the crew didn’t have to worry as much about it spreading beyond the boundaries since the acreage of the burn was so expansive.
Fonviell was joined on Monday by three AmeriCorps interns that have been working under her supervision at the Nature Conservancy, who will be moving out West to continue working on fire suppression with federal fire crews. And though she and her team were glad to be able to help Schardt during the Monday burns, Fonviell said her organization is much more research focused.
“We’re heavily science-based so a lot of our folks are researching if this is working,” Fonviell said. “We try to do all of our activities based on scientific research and from there move forward.”
Fonviell said according to her records, controlled burns have proved to be impactful and beneficial for forest ecosystems, and she’s excited to be expanding the use of them throughout the Southeast.
Another crew member, Park Ranger Chris Barr from the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Parks, said during the debrief that the topography on the maps doesn’t always translate to the forest ground, which has unmapped pits, holes and new species.
Barr said during situations like this prescribed burning, it’s necessary to be able to “adjust on the fly.”
Schardt plans to have burns every day this time of year when weather is appropriate, he said.
“If I burn it now and frequently, the chances of having a catastrophic fire or destructive wildfire are a lot less,” Schardt said. “Overall it really helps build resiliency in the forest, whether it’s to climate change, to disease, storms or other factors.”