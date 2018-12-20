At their current Calhoun facility off U.S. 41, Rock Bridge Community Church is offering three services for regular attendees and they are still struggling to find enough space for their adult and children’s ministries.
Though Rock Bridge originally started in Dalton in 2002, soon after they opened a second campus in Calhoun at the Gordon Hill shopping center. And since the Calhoun location opened in 2007, it has proved to be too small for the church’s growing congregation.
“We were experiencing significant growth at our Calhoun campus, so we needed to be able to expand more and create a better environment for everybody,” Rock Bridge Executive Pastor of Operations Darrell Roland said.
In the spring, Rock Bridge Calhoun had a groundbreaking on a piece of land on Curtis Parkway for a new facility, with an anticipated finish date in June 2019. Church leaders knew this new facility would provide more space for its Calhoun congregation and offer more options to youth and children’s ministries.
“The features (of the new building) will be enhanced and much higher quality,” Roland said, adding how the new facility would also work to serve the greater Calhoun community. “We’ll have space to be able to house some of our local outreach ministries.”
This project costs around $3.9 million, and according to Roland, around 65 percent of the new facility is funded internally with the remainder being provided through finances already set aside by the church.
While this building is new to the Calhoun area, this is not the first time the Rock Bridge mega church complex has added on to their already existing five campuses. A few years ago, they built a new church in Chatsworth and have also started a new construction project for their Ringgold campus, Roland said.
“We have some really generous folks here that have really stepped up in this process,” the executive pastor said. “Our folks really understand growth and community impact so they’re willing to give and sacrifice for it.”
Roland said this new facility will also help the church get more involved in community service by providing a larger space for volunteering and helping others. He said some local groups Rock Bridge wants to be involved with include the school systems and the foster care system. And the church is researching even more avenues of community participation for once they are able to use their new and improved building.
“The church is called to be a part of the community, not apart from the community,” Roland said. “When you look at it scripturally, you see Jesus came to serve, and we want each campus to be an integral part of the community.”
Roland said all five Rock Bridge churches aim to attend to the personal lives of their members and guests, but to also reach out into the surrounding areas and serve those who are in need.
“I truly believe the new Calhoun facility will set them up to do exactly that.”
The new facility is in the middle of construction, and as of this month, workers have been putting up the metal framing of the building under the supervision of contractors and other involved builders.