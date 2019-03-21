The Harris Arts Center is filled with the artwork of students aiming to be the winners of the Congressional Art Competition.
The artwork went up on display on Monday and will continue to be available for viewing through April 4. Local residents can visit the HAC at 212 S. Wall St. to view the pieces and then vote on their favorites.
Each Spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district. In the last few weeks, local student artists from high schools across the 14th Congressional District have submitted their artwork to be considered as part of this national competition.
“I am always encouraged and amazed by the incredible student artwork shared with my office during this annual competition. Northwest Georgia is full of talented young artists and I know they are excited to share their work with our community,” said Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger.
The art competition winners will be announced during a reception with Graves on April 4 at 6 p.m. at the HAC. Winning pieces, which include first, second and third places and two honorable mentions, will be displayed in Graves’ Dalton Congressional office. There will also be a People’s Choice Award in partnership with the Harris Arts Center and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The first place winner’s artwork will be shipped to Washington, D.C., where it will remain on display in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, alongside the first-place artwork from every congressional district in the country. There will also be a winner’s reception in D.C. in June.