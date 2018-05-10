Community invited to attend free screening of 'Suicide: The Ripple Effect,' this Saturday, May 12 at the GEM

CALHOUN - A group of local agencies and citizens is sponsoring a special screening of "Suicide: The Ripple Effect," Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the GEM Theatre, 144 N. Wall St. in downtown Calhoun. Admission is free.
The movie chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who in 2000 attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, but survived. Since then, he has devoted his life to becoming an international advocate for suicide prevention and education.
At 5:30 p.m., prior to the screening, sponsors have organized a community information fair at BB&T Park, and will lead a community walk to the theater to arrive at 6:30 p.m., when the GEM's doors will open for seating. Following the movie, there will be a shot panel discussion and Q&A.
This screening of "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" is being sponsored by Highland Rivers Health, Stained Glass Heart, Inc., Amerigroup and the Council on Alcohol and Drugs.