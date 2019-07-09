The Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation recently announced the award of three spring grants totaling $6,500 to local organizations. The foundation has awarded $701,502 through their competitive grants program since 2005.
“The three organizations that received spring grants are cornerstones of our community and strengthen our support services network,” said Kristy S. Brown, chair of the local affiliate. “Their projects not only help individuals and families become stable and more successful, but they serve the greater good and contribute to the quality of life of everyone who lives and works here in Gordon County.”
For example, the Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant to New Echota United Methodist Church to support their eleventh “Christmas in July” event.
“We provide necessities to over 100 pre-selected families — school supplies, new shoes, new socks, new underwear, food, personal hygiene products, etc.,” said Rosellen Burns, who directs the effort. “The recipients are identified by family advocates at both school systems. Most of the items help the children be better prepared for school so they can be successful academically, but we also assist the families with much-needed household supplies, as well.”
According to Burns, last year’s event served 169 adults and 311 children.
“It’s a collaboration,” she continued. “Last year, 35 churches, 26 local businesses, and 15 agencies worked together to serve these families. Helping people and loving people — that’s what Christmas in July is all about.”
The foundation also awarded a $4,000 grant to the Healing Hands Clinic of Gordon County, a volunteer-driven organization that provides basic healthcare for uninsured residents of Gordon County. The organization will use the funds to cover costs for patient referrals and medications.
Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center also received a $1,500 grant from the Foundation to help fund Camp High Hopes, a week-long summer camp that serves children who are victims of domestic violence. The camp hosts up to 50 Northwest Georgia children. However, the foundation’s grant was earmarked to provide camp scholarships for children of Gordon County.
“We’ve helped promote wellness and healing with grants directed to the Calhoun Aquatic Center and the Harris Radiation Therapy Center,” said Brown. “We’ve helped Habitat for Humanity build a house and the Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community reach out to the people who need their help the most. Collectively, our grants have created a broad spectrum of support. We are proud to have touched so many different projects, and we look forward to working together for Gordon County.
The Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, which conducts two grant cycles — spring and fall — each year. The foundation’s main focus is working with individuals and families throughout Northwest Georgia to simplify and enhance giving, estate, and tax planning by offering a variety of fund types.
The foundation also promotes charitable giving by connecting people to nonprofits and civic projects that may be of interest to them. To learn more about the Foundation, contact David Aft, president of the foundation, at 706-275-9117.