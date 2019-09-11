Gordon County's business and community leaders gathered at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning for a 'Cup of Joe' coffee and conversation sponsored by North Georgia National Bank. Nearly 55 members of the county's business community attended the two and a half hour event.
"I'm excited to see members we haven't engaged with in the past here. I feel like it has been a success," Chamber President and CEO Kathy Johnson said. "We're just socializing and asking how we can better serve our members, and it has been really great to do that in a casual environment like this."
Joni Harbin, the Chamber's director of communications, was responsible for organizing Wednesday's event. She said it marks the first of several new initiatives that Johnson wants to establish in the coming months. More information on those events, Johnson said, will be released after the Chamber board gathers in October for its planning retreat.
"Cup of Joe is meant to be a networking event with absolutely no pressure. It's purely social," Harbin said. "We want it to be an opportunity for our members and community leaders to come together and we've seen that today. We have people here from our local banks, government, churches, nonprofits, insurance, and the carpet industry."
Going forward, the Chamber will host 'Cup of Joe' each month with a new sponsor. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a future month are invited to contact the Chamber at 706-625-3200.