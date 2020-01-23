Members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved a zoning change request for a 10-acre parcel of land on Gallman Avenue that will allow the owners to collect and chip wood for industrial boiler fuel.
The request from Bagwell Family LLC for 315 Gallman Ave. was to change from A-1 (residential) to I-2 (light industrial). The commissioners OK'd the request during their regular meeting this week with the caveat that the zoning would revert to residential should the business ever cease to exist.
Johnny Bagwell told commissioners that the plan is to collect brush, old pallets and other discarded wood on the property and, after enough material has been collected, rent a grinder to cut up the wood, which would then be sold to International Paper in Rome as fuel for their industrial boilers.
Bagwell said he expects it will take about 10 months to collect enough wood, so the property will mostly be used to store that material until then. He noted that much of the wood they are looking to collect would otherwise end up in a landfill.
"We hope to stop some of that and recycle it," Bagwell said.
In other business, the commission also:
- Re-appointed Jim Rosencrance to a four-year term on the Development Authority of Gordon County.
- Appointed Jerry Barton to the Gordon County Board of Tax Assessors for a three-year term.
- Approved a change order related to the Gordon County Health Department construction project. The change is regarding baby changing stations and adds about $1,300 to the project.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told commissioners during his report that the health department remains on schedule to be completed in July. The new building is a $2.3 million Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax project. Ledbetter also said the roof trusses have been installed and color samples for the interior have been selected.
Ledbetter also told commissioners that the drywall work is complete on the second floor of Government Plaza and that bathroom tiles were being installed this week. That project remains on pace for a May completion.
The county administrator also reported:
- Officials are evaluating proposals for the Sonoraville splash pad and working with Momon Construction on their proposal for the pavilion. The company's proposal was a bit higher than budgeted so the two parties are looking at ways to lower the cost.
- The basic design for Brookshire Park is complete and a review of the project manual is underway. The project is expected to go out to bid by the end of the month.
- Officials are currently in the design phase of a new evidence building and morgue.
- Pre-planning has began for the start of the Annex and Courthouse project, which will follow the completion of the Government Plaza work.