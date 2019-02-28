The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request despite the planning commission recommending it be denied, and also recognized long-time member of the Board of Elections and Voter Registration during a meeting earlier this week.
The county planning commission held a public hearing in early February to discuss the rezoning application from Brian Baxter on Trimble Hollow Road. Earlier this year, Baxter had requested to change 4.29 acres from A-1 agricultural district to R-6 manufactured housing development. At the hearing, several neighbors expressed concerns for children’s safety and brought up past criminal activity on Baxter’s property.
Baxter requested the rezoning in order to develop property for two more mobile homes on his property and pave driveways for the new homes, ideally to sell or rent out. During Tuesday’s meeting, the board hosted a public hearing for neighbors to explain their concerns.
Yet, despite previous protesters, the only one who signed up to speak at the hearing was Baxter himself. Baxter said some of his previous renters have been problematic for the neighborhood, but he’s since learned how to better screen his tenants.
The board was concerned that Baxter’s proposal wouldn’t meet the requirements of environmental health, which would require a level three soil study, new septic systems, new field lines, new wells and new addresses.
When Baxter explained that he was going to work to meet all county standards, the board approved his request on the condition that he meets the requirements of environmental health.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mina Lusk was recognized for her retirement from the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.
“Mina has played such a critical role in the elections process,” Commissioner Bud Owens said during Lusk’s special acknowledgment on Tuesday night. “She has even been nicknamed Mother Teresa for her kindness, wisdom and integrity.”
Lusk, who has served the county for seventeen years, assisted with 62 elections according to Owens, and has volunteered for several years. Chairwoman of the Board of Elections Shea Hicks said that Lusk would be missed and that her hard work over the years was much appreciated.
The board also approved to amend the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Floyd County-Gordon County Joint Development Authority. The agreement — which hasn’t been changed since the late 1990s, according to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter — is a sharing arrangement between the two counties for tax revenue generated off of a shared property.
In other updates, commissioners approved to appoint Matt Barton and Liza Allen to the Hospital Authority for three year terms ending Dec. 31, 2021. South Holcomb Road will also be renamed as Taylor Bridge Road per the request of Marvin Taylor, which was approved by the County Building Inspector, Emergency Management Director and Public Works.
The board is also reconsidering developments at Brookshire Park due to the recent flooding of the park. A brief video of the park flooding has been reviewed by the architects, who are working on reevaluating the feasibility of Brookshire Park renovations.
Also, the Service Delivery Strategy developed by Gordon County and the cities of Calhoun, Fairmount, Plainville, Ranger and Resaca over the past year of negotiation has met all state requirements and has officially been approved by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.