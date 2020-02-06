The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved bid proposals for the Sonoraville Recreation Complex splash pad and pavilion on Tuesday evening, selecting Great Southern Recreation and Momon Construction, respectively, to complete the construction work. The commission also signed a contract with Momon Construction setting the project completion timeline for the pavilion at 150 days.
The approved bids placed total costs for the splash pad at $163,350, including a 10% contingency, and an amount not to exceed $247,986 for the pavilion, including a contingency of $14,000. Funds for both projects will be drawn from the 2018 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) budget.
Momon Construction’s original bid for the pavilion work was higher than the amount budgeted by the county, however, the approved bid falls well within the budget. Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said this was the result of conversations with the company about how to “value engineer” items so that work could be completed in a costly manner.
These items, which shaved $46,206 off the cost, included:
- Substituting 20 year (3) tab shingles in place of the standing seam metal roof;
- Substituting hollow metal doors and frames in place of the specified aluminum frames and FRP doors;
- Removing the landscaping allowance from the base bid amount;
- Removing the picnic tables from the base bid;
- Removing the payment and performance bond from the contract; and
- Removing the sewer tap fee from the base bid.
During their work session, the commission also discussed a request from Municipal Elections Superintendent Shea Hicks to move the county’s new voting machines to the annex at the Gordon County Government Plaza. Hicks and the county administrator said the move was necessary due to electrical and space concerns, stating that approximately 3,500 square feet were needed for the machines.
Ledbetter requested on Hicks’ behalf that the machines be kept at the annex through the entirety of the presidential election cycle. Not doing so, he said, would require the commission to “break the budget” for this year and require a major amendment to that budget.
“The alternative is that we have to find some more space right now to move the machines to. She might not be able to even be in the same building. We don’t have enough room in Record’s Retention. These machines take up three times the space our old machines did,” Ledbetter said. “The downside to it is that it will delay physically starting renovations to that part of the annex at least until the first of next year.”
The commission granted the request, thereby pushing back the start date for the the renovation of the annex, another SPLOST project, until after election season.