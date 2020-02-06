Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in late. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.