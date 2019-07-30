Downtown Calhoun will be treated to soft rock hits like “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and “If You Leave Me Now” when the Chicago tribute band Chi-Town Transit Authority takes the stage at the Gem Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The seven piece band recreates the sound of the original members of the band Chicago, with keyboard player Asher McKinney performing parts traditionally executed by Robert Lamm. Eric Grant performs Peter Cetera’s bass and vocal parts, Michael Cahen plays Terry Kath’s original guitar sections, and Tom Davis serves as the band’s drummer. Thom Jenkins, Chris Horton and Jim Lee perform the “rockin’ horn” sections featured in many of Chicago’s original songs.
“We usually perform the big hits and fan favorites, songs like ‘Saturday in the Park,’ ‘I’m a Man,’ ‘Make Me Smile,’ and ‘You’re The Inspiration,” Cahen said. “We want people to have a good time. ’25 Or 6 To 4’ is our encore song. Everyone loves that.”
Widely-regarded as one of the best Chicago tribute bands in the nation, the Atlanta-based Chi-Town Transit Authority is stopping in Calhoun as part of a larger tour covering large swaths of the south, including stops in Georgia, both Carolinas, Alabama and Tennessee.
Tickets for the 90-minute show are available at calhoungemtheatre.org and range from $30 to $35. For more information about the band, visit www.chitownband.net.
Friday concert
The Gem will be hopping this weekend, as different show is planned for Friday night.
The southern rock band The Steel Woods will perform a collection of theme-driven songs from their sophomore album, “Old News,” which is meant to be like a newspaper.
Tickets for the Friday evening show are available at calhoungemtheatre.org and range from $22.50 to $30.