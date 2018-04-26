To say that the Calhoun Times office has been a little crazy lately is the understatement of the year. Between a feral cat hunt in downtown Calhoun and all the accusations we are receiving concerning Gordon County Schools, yours truly and her staff have been doing double overtime at the office, trying to bring some sanity to what appears to be a crazy time in our community.
IF AT FIRST YOU DON'T SUCCEED....
Earlier this year, Calhoun-Gordon County was at a stand-still due to a fake City of Calhoun Facebook page, that was reporting downright false stories and passing them off as "satire." The problem with satire is, some people get it and some people don't. Whoever made the fake City of Calhoun Facebook page grossly misunderstood satire and there was nothing satirical about their stories. The City of Calhoun, along with the Calhoun Times, received numerous calls and emails concerning our "snake problem" in downtown Calhoun as was reported by the fake City of Calhoun Facebook page. News stations from Atlanta showed up to conduct interviews on our snake problems, only to find out it was fake news from a fake source, so the news stations ended up doing stories about our fake news from a fake Facebook page.
The problem with this was the publicity Calhoun-Gordon County received from the fake page and the news stories. People don't understand the damage it does and how it affects the way the community is perceived. Everyone wants to complain about why Calhoun-Gordon County can't have nice things. If you were, say, an owner of a movie theater chain, would you want to move into a community that is known for a fake Facebook page that has the public up in arms over a fake snake infestation problem? No! Of course you would not want to move your business into a community like that.
Luckily, a few weeks ago, the fake City of Calhoun Facebook page disappeared. Unfortunately for the CT, up popped a fake Calhoun Times Facebook page. It was cute and a little flattering until this past weekend, when all you-know-what broke loose after a fake story appeared concerning a "Feral Cat Roundup" in downtown Calhoun, that was being sanctioned by "The Calhoun Times."
The fake Facebook page, which was originally called "The Calhoun Timez," now carried the name "The Calhoun Times," and looked just like our Facebook page, using our profile and banner photos.
Sports Editor Alex and I began receiving messages and emails concerning the fake posting on the fake Facebook page Sunday morning. People were outraged that the Calhoun Times would promote the killing of animals. We received threats; we received messages and calls from animal rights groups from places as far away as West Virginia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Kentucky; and we spent most of the day Monday trying to assure people that what was posted was not our information.
As of press time, the fake Facebook page is down. We appreciate very much the community members who took the time to report the Facebook page as spam, and the community members who gave us a heads up on who was possibly behind the fake page. Our owners, who are both attorneys, will hopefully have the pertinent information needed concerning the administration of the fake page soon so legal steps can be taken to make sure this doesn't happen again. I stress to everyone to please use caution on social media and before you believe any story put out there, check the page it is coming from: look at follower counts (the Calhoun Times has more than 21,000), look in the "about" section to see if it is legitimately a business, and look for the "check mark" on Facebook verified pages...the real Calhoun Times Facebook page is now a verified page on the social media platform. And please, unless you know for a fact the story is true, do not share on your personal page. This is how Atlanta news stations show up in our community...
Déjà vu doesn't even begin to cover the mess concerning Gordon County Schools...
We hear you loud and clear. Since my original story and column concerning Gordon County Schools a few weeks ago, more than 100 people have called, emailed, messaged and stopped by the office to tell us their experiences with the school system. A lot are former employees, but some are current employees who are anonymously giving us tips and information to check out. We've received anonymous packages with information to research, we've been given photos and videos...it is a little overwhelming how much attention this situation has received.
I now have eight classification divider file folders full of documents, and I do not hesitate to say hundreds and hundreds of pages that I am in the middle of reviewing. I'm still conducting interviews as well. When we receive accusations as serious as the ones that have been made, we have to take additional time to make sure we have every document we need to be able to give our readers accurate information. Various sexual harassment claims. Demotions due to reporting inappropriate behavior and causing "trouble." Not responding to accusations from employees and covering the accusations up. Missing documents in human resource files. Not posting position openings. Nepotism. Favoritism. Lowering of professional standards to promote people into leadership positions who are not qualified for those positions but are directly related to other directors within the system. A transportation department that is in shambles. Sports hazing incident. Promoting a teacher to a counselor who has no counseling certification. Low morale within the school system. Threatening teachers. Not keeping the school board notified of things like spending and changes in policy. How being a Charter School is affecting the school system negatively and what can be done about it.
Accusation after accusation after accusation...we've received dozens of accusations and they are all very serious. These accusations span through elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and even the Gordon County College and Career Academy. We cannot, as I've told a few people, "go willy nilly" into reporting these things being told to us. We have to be able to either prove or disprove the accusations, and that's where we are now in the process.
This will not be some quick story and then it's all done; this will be a drawn-out process but I can assure the public we are in it for the long haul. Please be patient as we continue to interview and request documents through Open Records. We are not trying to cover anything up, as some have accused us of doing. We just have to cover our bases, and we want to make sure everything is accurate before we churn out any stories.
After all, our ultimate goal is to bring some sanity to a crazy time in our community.