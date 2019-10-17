Calhoun Softball sweeps Rutland in Macon

The Calhoun Lady Jackets pose for a picture following their sweep of the Rutland Lady Canes in the second round of the GHSA 3A Fast-Pitch softball playoffs in Macon on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Calhoun travels to Columbus for the state tournament next week.

The Calhoun Lady Jackets are heading to Columbus for the 2019 GHSA 3A State Softball Tournament after sweeping the Rutland Lady Canes in the second round of the playoffs by scores of 9-1 and 9-2. It is Calhoun's fourth consecutive trip to the Columbus-hosted tournament.

Up Next

The Calhoun Lady Jackets make preparations for their journey to Columbus as they begin state tournament play next Thursday. Their first opponent will be the Lovett Lady Lions. The Lady Jackets and the Lady Lions open tournament play on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated. 

