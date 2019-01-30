Collins receives SonShine Award

Donna Collins has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Collins, a member of the environmental services team, received a nomination from a family member of a patient who said the following: “Donna cleaned my mom’s room in PCU and went above and beyond her duties as a housekeeper. She was very polite, respectful and compassionate about the wellbeing of my mom and myself. She always had a huge smile on her face, and she came to the room within three minutes of being called. She was great. God bless Donna."