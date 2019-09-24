Calhoun High School’s AP coordinator, Madison Bunch, is pleased to announce the names of students who have been named AP Scholars as prescribed by CollegeBoard for their performance on Advanced Placement (AP) exams for the 2019 school year.
The AP Program offers several AP Scholar Awards to recognize high school students who have demonstrated college-level achievement through AP courses and exams. Calhoun High School is proud to offer 15 AP courses to our students.
"This is a large number of offerings for a school our size. It is a testament to the wide range of opportunities that we continue to offer our students, allowing them to earn college credit while still enrolled in high school," said Bunch. "Calhoun High School is pleased to share the names of our 33 scholars for 2019. These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only the students, but the AP teachers who work diligently to prepare these students for the exam."
Calhoun High School is also extremely proud of their AP exam pass rate this year with over 68% of students taking an AP exam getting a qualifying score of 3 or higher. This is on par with the state/national averages and CHS is setting the bar even higher for the 2019-2020 school year.
The following students were recognized by the CollegeBoard as AP Scholars: Erin Barnes, Ella Bennett, David Braden, Randall Forster, Zachary Fuller, Yesenia Garcia, Daniel Gomez, Aurora Lopez, Molly Mashburn, Melanie Matul, Drew McBurnett, Bhavi Patel, Zoey Stephens, Joshua Tolson and Dawson Williams were recognized for being named AP Scholars. Alan Avila Arcos, Eric Herrera, Caleb McFarland, Luke Peden, Andie Robinson, Angel Vargas and Emilee Watson were recognized as AP Scholars with Honors. Danielle Charles, Angela Donis, Andrew Eickman, Katlyne Green, George T. Hoblitzell, Anne F. Jones, Maci Parker, David A. Repp, Raj Shah, James M. Turner and Christopher Vargas were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction.
AP Scholar award levels
AP Scholar- Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. The average score from CHS for the students in this category was a 3.05.
AP Scholar with Honor- Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The average score from CHS for the students in this category was a 3.93.
AP Scholar with Distinction- Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The average score from CHS for the students in this category was a 4.00.