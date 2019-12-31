Twenty years ago everyone was waiting with baited breath for Y2K to usher in the new millennium. Dire warnings of total computer shutdowns were broadcast and written everywhere. No one knew what would happen. A lot of people were uneasy.
Computers pretty much ran the world, from power to heat or cool homes to governments with communications from data on computers to industries operating everywhere. The world in all its infinite glory was at the mercy of computer chips, wires, airwaves, sound waves and all other components that make up a technical system.
When the hour struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2000, everyone held their breaths. Our daughter, with her husband of three years in tow, insisted they come up to Calhoun to be with her family. She was genuinely concerned that her world as she knew it would be gone and everyone would have to start over with infant knowledge of technologies.
None of this happened, of course. The world kept spinning round and round. Planes didn’t crash because computers didn’t crash. Folks in Wisconsin stayed warm and residents of Australia stayed cool. As far as I can remember, no major shutdown or crashing happened at any time with any type of computer.
Twenty years have passed ... twenty. Nothing really changed all that much and everything has changed. As for my family and me, our lives have had hills and valleys just like most people. In 2001, our daughter and oldest child told us we would become grandparents in the spring of 2002. Our lives were enriched with the birth of William Jeffrey Ray on April 14, 2002. He graduates from high school in 2020 and will head on to college.
In 2007, Jan. 22 to be exact, we became the proud grandparents of a granddaughter, Elizabeth River Ray. She was so tiny and reminded me of our daughter, Heather. She has always been a mini me of her and we have a bond that has been with us since I first held her.
Our oldest son met a young woman while living in Ashville, North Carolina. I knew something was happening because he talked about Kelly all the time. She was dating his roommate. I really knew something was going on when he asked if it would be the right thing to do if he asked his roommate’s ex (by then) girlfriend out.
I told him all was fair in love and war. I knew she was “the one” right off. They married a few months later in October of 2003 and presented us with a new granddaughter, Evelyn Marie, on Jan. 26, 2015.
When our family was on a western road trip in 1999, our son Hayden was on his cell phone constantly. It turned out that he was talking to a girl, someone I had taught in three-year-old preschool. Years later, they reconnected and eloped on Nov. 17, 2015. In June of 2016, they had their first child together, William Hatcher Brooks. With this marriage, one other great thing occurred; we gained another granddaughter, Alex Pack. She is a wonderful ballerina and a joy to us. She’ll turn 10 on Jan. 5, 2020. A new baby is also on the way, Gaines Colligan Brooks will arrive sometime in late winter.
Our youngest son, Hartwell, has been with his boyfriend, Christopher Robinson, for seven years now. They have a marvelous and loving relationship that transcends all those who pass judgement. Love is what it is. It doesn’t need to be explained or judged. It just is. Christopher is our son-in-law and we love him.
On June 8, 2012, Heath, Kelly, Bill and I headed skyward to Ireland. This had been a lifelong dream of mine, and Heath and Kelly gave me this trip as a Christmas present that year. What a glorious time we had! We plan to return.
On July 1, 2013, I officially retired from my long career in education. For 23 of those years, I was the head honcho of adult education here on the local level at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Retirement has been life changing, but I continue to write professionally and for just plain pleasure.
The last twenty years has also brought sadness in my life. My beloved father passed away on Dec. 10, 2010. His music, his big laugh, the strong voice, his wisdom ... all have been silenced except in my heart.
I lost my precious mother on Feb. 6, 2019. She was 95 and still beautiful. Her laughter, her sparkling green eyes, her pure joy of living has left the planet. She lives in my heart.
I miss them both, but their legacy lives on in their children and grandchildren.
This is what life is all about, isn’t it?