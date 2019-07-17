Never in a million years did I think I would ever live in the same place for 50 years, but it’s about to happen.
I am the child of a military father, so we traveled to a new place about every three years. Even when my dad retired at the young age of 37, I spent only four years in Knoxville, Tennessee, before I moved away to college.
By late summer of 1969, I packed up after college graduation and moved to begin my career in education in the small Northwest Georgia town of Calhoun, Georgia. My plan was to live there for a year and then move back to Tennessee to continue my career.
Little did I know that when I drove into Calhoun on Highway 41 and passed the prettiest rock church I had ever seen, Calhoun First Baptist, this would become my forever hometown. But this isn’t about me, per se. This is about some of the people who came into my life and changed it forever.
Vasser Cate, the former Calhoun City Schools superintendent, was the first person from here who started it all. He hired me over the telephone as a teacher at Calhoun Jr. High School simply on the reputation of my college. And it could have been that school was starting in less than a month and he needed a teacher — stat!
Mrs. Mattie Lou Strain was the principal of the school. It was nicknamed “Strain’s Academy” because to Mrs. Strain this school was hers and what she said was set in stone. We clashed at times. I was young and full of new ideas and she was older and not so receptive to newness. Nonetheless, she must have seen something in me because she always hired me back.
In later years we were friends, and when I left education for a time she told me, “You may think that you will never teach again, but you will always be a teacher.” She was a wise woman.
Jim Lay and I have been friends for 50 years now. He took my roommate and me under his wing when we started out as young teachers. He made sure we were safe and I learned a lot from him about how it is to live on my own.
Throughout the years he has been a true friend. I have directed him in a play. I’ve written about him in the Calhoun Times Heritage Edition. I have written an article about him on hometown heroes in Calhoun Magazine. I kind of like to call him Mr. Calhoun because that title suits him.
I met Bill Brooks through another friend. No, I wasn’t looking for a husband. The thing is, I have been pretty independent my whole life. Something about this dark-haired, dark eyed young man was different than others I had dated or been engaged to in the past. He was strong minded and had his own ideas of right and wrong. He was a Vietnam veteran who had only been out of the conflict for eight months when I met him. He didn’t talk much about his experiences.
I hadn’t dated anyone like him. He was a man, not a college boy. I fell hard. It seems that he did too. We had our first date on February 20, 1970, and were married on June 6, 1970. We didn’t believe in long engagements. In the years to come we became the parents of four. Heather born in 1974, Heath in 1977, Hayden in 1979, and Hartwell in 1983. I always tell people to this day that I was pregnant from 1973 to 1983 ... 10 years!
Our children grew up in Calhoun, graduated from Calhoun High School and went on to become college graduates, three from the University of Georgia and one from Georgia State. I’m proud of every one of them. They are all good, honest, kind, decent human beings who believe in the rights of others They’re talented, outspoken in what they believe, and willing to go the distance (borrowed from a favorite movie ... “Field of Dreams.”) They’ve given me two sons-in-law, Will and Christopher, and two daughters-in-law, Kelly and Carrie, along with five grandchildren, Jeffrey, River, Alex, Evelyn, and Hatcher.
Someone told me once that if you were new in Calhoun and didn’t grow up here it would take 25 years for a person to be accepted. I never found that to be true. Having been here for 50 years seems so unreal to me.
This has been a wonderful journey. I met and loved so many people along the way. Has it been perfect? No, but it has been my life. When I saw that beautiful rock church so many years ago, I had no idea my life was really just beginning.
What a grand ride it’s been ... so far.