My family is large by today’s standards of 1.3 children. Bill and I started out with us. As time went on, we thought it would only be us, but after I had a medical procedure, we were fruitful and multiplied and multiplied. I tell people I was pregnant from 1973 to 1983.
This really is the truth. I had our first child in 1974, our second in 1977, our third in 1979, and our surprise little bundle of joy in 1983. So see? This proves it. But make no mistake. They were all wanted, every single one. I loved being pregnant. I had more energy than a house full of cats chasing a hapless mouse.
This past Saturday, we all got together at Hayden and Carrie’s new home to watch Georgia whup up on Murray State and as we ate Hayden’s homemade little pizzas (the best pizzas in the world!) and other good eats, we started reminiscing about crazy happenings of the past. The first thing I thought of was when we were at our dear friends, Holli and Tim’s and Hayden went missing.
They had a small pond behind the cabin they rented, and Heath, who was around 6, thought he saw Hayden’s head floating in the pond. Holli and I were in the house. She was putting coloring on my hair, L’Oreal Extra light Ash Blond, because I was worth it. We heard some commotion outside, and I saw our daughter Heather, running around with her hands over her ears, yelling, “He’s dead! He’s dead!”
I immediately went into some form of hysterics yelling, “Who’s dead?” Who’s dead?” all the while sporting a head wet with color solution that had turned purple. About that time, Holli’s aunt came up the driveway with her grandchild. She took one look at me, turned around, and quickly walked the opposite direction.
It turned out that Hayden was not dead. He was hiding at the corner of the house, not quite knowing what to do and how to stop the cacophony coming from everyone’s mouths. He was spotted and hugged by many, but was also scolded for scaring the life out of his mother.
Another time, I watched Heath as he tried to climb up a spindly Crepe Myrtle bush. Of course, when he got up pretty high, the thin branch he was clinging on cracked, and he came down landing on his back! I ran out expecting to find an unconscious child, but he was already up brushing himself off and telling me with a voice full of awe, “I fell out of a tree, Mom. Wow! Did you see it?”
I mean, he was proud of himself. I wanted to explain that it wasn’t a tree, but a 10 foot bush, but I didn’t want to deflate his ego.
At one time, we had 30,000 cats and kittens running all over the place. We couldn’t afford to get them fixed, so they kept on reproducing profusely. It was embarrassing when someone came up our driveway and had to apologize for taking out one or six of our kittens. Yes, I felt bad about that and yes, I took periodic trips to animal shelters, but the problem was not solved. Believe me when I say, I never was a cruel person.
One time, Hartwell was on his bike. I told him to watch out for the cats and kittens. I told him not to ride in certain places. Of course, he didn’t listen to me and ran over one of the kittens. He jumped off his bike horrified. “I killed the little kitten. I killed the little kitten!” over and over, just squalling in a pitiful voice. He did not kill the little kitten. It got up, shook itself, and walked away. It was then that I made the decision to keep one cat, a little female, get her fixed (after she had the next litter ... she was pregnant) and take the others to shelters.
I did that and from her, one little black kitten grew up to be called Ferret. She was also fixed and lived to be 18 years old, almost unheard of for an outside kitty. She was a precious little cat who we always said was the last of the 30,000. That was quite a distinction.
All of our kids are grown with kids of their own. I thought about other happenings like the stampede, the white “thing” in the woods, Heather and Heath teaching Hayden how to ride the little bike, “Old Blue,” Hartwell and a friend getting lost in the woods behind the Recreation Department and what they encountered, but there are just too many for an 800 word column.