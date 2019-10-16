I’m an animal lover, always have been, always will be. I grew up with dogs, cats, turtles, fish and other critters from time to time. It has always befuddled me about people who don’t like animals.
Are they threatened by them? Did they grow up in a home where animals were frowned upon? Did they think they had no place in this world?
I didn’t grow up this way. I was taught as a child to respect all living creatures and I do, even certain creatures like wasps and hornets. I’m terrified of those insects. They will hurt me, seriously. Avoiding them at all costs is my goal, but I regress.
I love dogs and cats especially. I remember two particular ones who were part of our family when I was little, Trigger, our German Shepard and Blackie, our little black Field Spaniel.
I don’t remember how Trigger became a furry family member, but he was a really smart dog. One time when it snowed big time in Knoxville, Tennessee, my sister and I had the measles. This was back before vaccinations came out to prevent it. I was covered in red spots, but didn’t feel all that bad. My sister was terribly ill and stayed in a dark room.
Just for the record, get your kids inoculated against measles. It’s a terrible disease.
Moving right along, Mom would build a little snowman on Trigger’s dog house and he would jump up and knock it off every time. I remember squealing and laughing at his antics and wanted so badly to go outside, couldn’t.
We discovered our little Field Spaniel under our trailer. He was tiny and cold. Daddy brought him inside and wrapped him in a blanket. He fed him warm milk with an eye dropper. I got to name him ... yes, Blackie was his name. My imagination wasn’t too keen on naming our pets or my stuffed animals. I had a big stuffed bear. Well, you can probably guess his name ... Beary. See?
In my growing up years, our family always had a dog or two. We brought back Goose from Morocco. He was a beautiful little gold Basenji with a white chest and white socks whose ancestry goes back to Central Africa. A wonderfully unique doggie, he was “barkless” and cried real tears.
My father became a postman after he retired from the Air Force at 37. One day, he came home with a beautiful, long-haired shepherd he found wandering around a neighborhood. He tried to find the owner, but no one claimed him. Daddy named him Astro and he was part of our family for many years until someone shot him through our fenced in yard.
I was married and living in Calhoun by then. My mother called me crying over the phone. He was a lovely dog and never left our fenced in yard. I will never understand what possessed a person to shoot a family pet.
I had a cat named Stormy who used to wait for me at the school bus stop. He was what people call a “tuxedo” cats now. I loved that kitty.
After I moved away from home, started my career in education, married and had children, we had all kinds of furry family members come up to our home in the country. Rascal was one of the first doggies we had. He was indeed a rascal and a wanderer. He didn’t come back one day. Foxy came up and was the prettiest little red-haired shepherd mutt. He was a sweet dog who met his demise on Pine Chapel when I was around eight months pregnant with Heath. Bill buried him later in the day.
When the kids were growing up, some friends were moving to a place that did’t allow dogs. They gave us Patches, an Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. She was a wonderful dog, super intelligent who loved all the kids and watched after them when they were outside playing.
She and I single-handedly rounded up a herd of cattle that had gotten through the fence. I drove the car into the pasture next door that did not have a fence. Patches would get down on her haunches and slowly, but surely, she guided those cattle back where they belonged. She lived to be 16 years old and I miss her still.
I also miss my big white dog, Carlee, and my little orange kitty, Moxy. We actually have a pet cemetery in our back yard.
A preacher once told to me that no animals would go to Heaven. They didn’t have souls. I didn’t put much store in what he said. Besides, I have always said that if there are no animals in Heaven, I’m not going. That’s not Heaven to me.