I have been a fan of soccer for over 50 years. Yes, folks, that long. It started back in my college days when the small Baptist college I attended had a team. A couple of my friends played, so I decided it would be a good thing to support them in this game. I literally knew nothing about the sport at all.
That changed in a hurry, and the thing about soccer I learned is that no matter what the weather, the game is played ... in driving rain, hail storms, even snow. Back then, the uniform was shorts and a T-shirt and still is to this day.
I remember in one particular game the players had to continually wipe their face and eyes with towels in order to see. One of my friends was the goalie. He was covered in mud and soaking wet. Sometimes during a stoppage he’d dump water out of his shoes. It was great!!
Soccer is an ancient sport originating with the Egyptians and Aztecs and has been wildly popular throughout the world for many years. Back when I was in college though, soccer had not caught on in the United States. Oh, we had football but it was nothing like the football played elsewhere.
After I graduated from college and went on with my life in the adult world I didn’t watch another soccer match for years. Eventually soccer became more and more a youth sport in the United States, and back in the 1980s Calhoun High School had a team.
It was around the late ’80s that recreational soccer came to town, well, came to Resaca. The director of the Calhoun Recreation Department didn’t feel like anyone would want to play soccer, so the late Joe Don Griffith, then mayor of Resaca, offered their recreational fields for the budding youth soccer league.
On the day of registration more than 250 kids of all ages showed up eager to be on a team. Enough kids came out so that even the youngest group — 4 and 5-year-olds — had enough players for several teams. Both our oldest sons signed up. This was a whole new experience even for the coaches. No one really knew a whole lot about the sport. They learned quickly about fouls and such.
What fun we spectators had! Joe Don set up grills and cooked hamburgers with all the trimmings. I’ll never forget that first season and how much we looked forward to Saturday mornings at the Resaca Recreation Department, sitting in chairs and on a small bleacher, noshing on those great burgers and yelling encouragement to our players.
Soccer caught on fast in Calhoun, and all three of our sons did well. All three were small in the early days, and coaches tended to not pick the smaller kids. They always had to prove themselves worthy to be on a team, but the coaches soon learned they were really good players. They were fast and aggressive.
Our two oldest went on to be exceptional players for Calhoun High School. And our daughter was the statistician. I miss those years of going to those soccer games.
For several of years Calhoun’s team was relegated to what we all referred to as the “Stinky Field.” It was right next to the city sewerage treatment plant and when the wind was blowing in a certain direction ... well, let’s just say, it was best to have something to cover your nose with like a perfumed handkerchief. We began to jokingly refer to it as our “secret weapon.”
This past Sunday the United States Women’s National team won the World Cup for the fourth time. I hadn’t been following soccer much the last year but when I learned the women’s team was in contention for the World Cup I began to watch them. What a phenomenal team. They kept on winning and eventually made it to the final game.
Everyone in our family was at home for this game ... all our children, spouses, grandkids. They all decided to watch this historic match here. It was so fun to be surrounded with all these fans we love. Heather outdid herself with her chicken salad, pimento cheese, cucumber and tomato salad, and other healthy stuff I can’t recall what it’s called.
The U.S. team simply wore down the Netherlands and we all celebrated with high fives and cheers. I loved it. And I might add that the women’s team is every bit as good as any United States men’s team and should be paid accordingly.
United States soccer has come into its own. The stadiums are filled. Who would have thought that 50 years ago when I was a neophyte soccer fan that the United States would have a team to win the World Cup four times?