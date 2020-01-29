I met her 22 years ago at a shower for her son and my daughter who were planning their marriage. She was soft-spoken and very southern. Our whole family was there sitting on her deck in late summer. It was hot as blue blazes, but she didn’t seem to mind it at all. In fact, I don’t think she even broke out in a sweat.
Perhaps it was her Mississippi Delta childhood.
She and I were the same age. Well, I was older by two weeks. That’s nothing in the final scheme of things. She was the mother of three children, a son and two daughters. Her husband chose to leave the family, which was not what she would have chosen for herself and her three young ones.
Three weeks after he left their home burned to the ground and most everything was lost. Family pictures were ashes, as were precious keepsakes, bronzed baby shoes, baby’s first outfit. She told me once that fires can be destroyers of the history of a family. Thankfully some of her family members had some cherished pictures and shared them with her. It was devastating and life changing, but the fire did not destroy the family. It made them stronger.
Throughout the years, we have come to know each other quite well. She was a kindergarten and first grade teacher. The children loved her and she had many friends. They’d take trips together out to Las Vegas and even over to Europe. She liked to read and we had similar tastes in literature and good thick novels.
Some years back, our families started taking vacations together down at Amelia Island on the east coast of Florida. It didn’t take long to get there and we would meet up at my daughter and son-in-law’s home to make the journey down to the beach. It was always a joyful time, especially when the grandchildren started arriving. These days, all the cousins get together and have such fun times. Miss M and I would sit down on the beach in our chairs at the water’s edge. We both loved the waves to wash over our feet.
She is Nana to seven grandchildren now. When she retired from teaching, she did a lot of baby sitting of her grandchildren. They all adore her and she adores them. She has always had a kind heart and understands children’s minds and temperaments. At least, this is something I’ve always noticed. She has the patience of a saint and has always loved each child as they joined the family through birth or adoption. She has never seen color, religion or a child with Asperger’s syndrome as having any difference than any other child. To her, a child is to love.
As the years sped by, I came to so enjoy the times we spent together. We’d talk, laugh, catch up on events and such like most long-distance friends do. We had things in common besides our stints in education. We had common grandchildren and our children fell in love and married. I’m so glad this happened. If Heather and Will hadn’t met each other, I never would have met Miss M and what a loss that would have been. But our lives became intertwined and this is good.
Back in 2015, as many of you know, I broke my leg. Up to that point in my life, I had never broken a bone. As rambunctious and just a bit klutzy from the very beginning, I should have had broken arms, legs, wrists and maybe even worse, but a doctor told me one time that I had the hardest bones he’d ever seen.
As I lay in my bed a few nights after my calamity struck, Miss M called me. It was as if she knew that I needed someone to talk to who understood how I really felt. She had fallen down some steps much like I did and broke her leg sometime before me. She was in pain and pretty much immobile like me. I worried about taking pain meds and she told me to take them and stop worrying. She told me I had to mend and to let this happen.
I will never forget her kindness. “Why am I writing this?” you may wonder. This dear friend of mine was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about three years ago. It has progressed quickly and she is now in a home that will care for her properly. She doesn’t understand why she is there, but her family can no longer care for her.
I saw her at Christmas and she knew me, but some of the light has left her eyes. My heart hurts for all the people who love her, including me.
I pray for miracles for her and all the others like her. She is my friend.