“To be or not to be. That is the question. Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the stings and arrows ... of a robotic voice telling you very patiently to “place your items in the bag” and you already have!
Self-checkout. It is the bane of many a shopper.
You’ve taken the time to make a list, because if you don’t make a list you will forget half what you need in the first place. Once at the big box store, you run into everyone you know who wants to talk to you about really important stuff like how hot it is, or the rain, or her child’s over-lapping bottom teeth.
You hear a couple arguing in the next aisle. She wants the soft mega roll and he wants something cheaper that feels something akin to sandpaper. On another aisle, a child is screaming at the top of her lungs because she wants all the artificial flowers. “They’re not real, Susie,” the mom explains in a indulgent voice. “Mine! Mine! I want it ... NOW!”
The mother is losing her patience. “I said it’s not real,” she blurts through gritted teeth. “Now hush! Besides that black and green rose is ugly!” And she pushes the cart quickly away as that sweet little girl screams even louder.
Another couple is arguing over paper plates. He wants the heavier ones so he can put more food on it. She wants the less expensive ones. “Honey,” he says in a condescending tone that husbands use sometimes when they really want to make their wives mad, “you know those floppy cheap plates always collapse and then you’re left with a big mess to clean up.”
She looks at him with an expression of pure loathing and grabs the bigger more expensive package of paper plates and spits out, “Fine, but by Friday, we’ll be eating the cheaper macaroni and cheese rather than the blue box and no-name canned green beans and box mashed potatoes!” He stares at her back as she stomps away.
“What a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” you think to yourself. Then you realize you forgot your list. The word you almost said in public is cut off by someone running into the back of your legs with his buggy. Ouch!
You notice a woman with a paper list in her hand as she makes her way down the aisle. You decide to follow her because she looks like she may just buy the same things you would. Maybe you can “channel” her list. Her cellphone rings with one of those cute little ditties that reminds you of the theme from “The Love Boat.” She appears to be settling in for a long-winded conversation with her mother who is talking so loudly on the other end that you can hear her wheezing in between words.
You look around and the store is teeming with all manner of people in all manner of dress. One woman is dressed so that nothing is left to the imagination. A man wearing a tool belt is about to lose his jeans because the belt is weighed down by three hammers and something that looks like an ax. You walk away quickly and just grab some things you know you need and head to check out.
Three manned checkout counters are open with at least 10 people in each line. You groan and look around. Five check out counters are closed, but the self-checkout aisles are clear. You hate self-checkout. It never works right for you. The robot talks to you continually and always interrupts you as you try to talk to it.
The thing is, you want to get home in time to fix the evening meal. Taking a deep breath, you make your way to self-checkout. You feel nervous as you approach the “talking head.” You decide to start with the produce and get it out of the way.
“Place your item on the proper station,” says the robot in a monotone voice.
“What?” I ask.
“Place your item on the proper station,” it repeats.
“I placed it on the glass thingy. Isn’t that right?”
It repeats the first command ... again.
A voice behind me asks, “Do you need help with that?” The young girl asking looks to be in the seventh grade. I explain that I’ve put it on the glass counter. She says with a smile and a look of compassion in her eyes, “You must have punched the “squash” button instead of the lettuce.”
The “seventh grader” finishes helping me and I fumble for my debit card. She inserts it and smiles as I thank her.
You make your way out and realize you have nothing to fix for dinner. You will learn to do self-checkout or die trying.