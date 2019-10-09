Here I am. No longer young. I’m even beyond middle age. This is how life is. Time speeds along and before you know it, you’re a grandmother of five with another on the way. This is me.
Oh, I remember myself as a little bitty tow-headed girl who loved puppies, kittens, a good mud puddle and dancing.
I loved my mama and daddy more than life, only I didn’t really know how to express that. I’d say “I love you this much” and spread my arms as far apart as possible to show them. It seemed an awful lot at the time and it was. It was easy for Mama to tell me she loved me. She came from a big Irish family who loved to sing, dance, tell jokes, hug and laugh a lot.
I remember my Uncle Bill with his blond hair and big blue eyes smiling down at me. He sold insurance, but his most important job was fire chief on Long Island, New York. I remember his laugh and how he used to tease his mother, my Grandma Colligan. He’d pick her up and swing her around as she protested vehemently. He always set her down gently and kissed the top of her head.
Daddy’s family was different. They were more reserved, more serious, but make no mistake, they loved each other. They just weren’t so open about it. You didn’t hear them tell each other that they loved them, but you knew they did.
I remember the first time my daddy told me he loved me. Following surgery to correct a birth defect on my knee at age 15, a horrible staph infection set in. I had never really been sick except for a few ear infections and the flu one time. At the time, I didn’t know how serious it was. Doctors and nurses talked in whispers around me.
I was pretty much out of it. Morphine cut the awful pain but it kept me in a bit of a stupor. I had vivid dreams of me being on a ship wearing a gown that changed colors as I swirled around the deck. Mom or Dad spent the night in my room for over a month.
One night while I was awake, Daddy had his forehead on the edge of my hospital bed. He was holding my hand. I heard him say, “I love you, Daughter,” in that deep voice of his. I remember I put my hand on his head and said, “I love you, too, Daddy.” It was one of the sweetest moments of my life.
Time marched on and I went off to college. I had dreams of being an actress, but my mother and father were not so attuned to my dreams of performing. They encouraged me to pursue something more stable like teaching. No matter. I had a double major of English/Drama and performed in several plays on campus. Mom and Dad never missed a performance. Not one.
Upon graduation I moved away from home to a little town in Georgia to teach with plans to move back to Tennessee in a year. That didn’t happen. Some of you know that when you meet someone it’s like you’ve known them all your life. It’s like this person is “the one.”
There’s an ancient fable I learned from a friend of mine from India who told me a story about how a baby is born and another baby is born far away from each other. Somehow, an invisible string is attached to each one. As time goes on, the string between them becomes shorter until they meet. I think Bill and I had that string attached to us.
Now, here I am 50 years later. I married and had four children, all of which I am so very proud. They are all successful human beings. I never pushed them to be the best students in school. I knew they were intelligent, well read, decent human beings. It wasn’t important for them to make all A’s. It was important for them to be kind, respectful of all living things, and do the right thing. They aren’t perfect, but they are to me.
I think back to when I was a young woman just starting out in my career. I wasn’t looking to get married. My goal was to be a decent and kind human being who might make a difference in someone’s life through my teaching endeavors.
Many people I have loved are gone now, including my mom and dad. I keep the memories tucked away in my heart. My life so far has been a grand one. I’m excited about the years to come. The highway is just a little shorter now.