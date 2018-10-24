“Why don’t you kiss Coleen?” the boys urged.
“Euwwwwwww. I’d rather kiss a pig.” His name was Richard, and I have never forgotten him or forgiven him for saying this in front of the whole fourth-grade class at Waller Elementary in Bossier City, Louisiana.
The class laughed and I felt like crawling under my desk. I was a skinny, stringy-haired, tow-headed little girl who wore high top brown shoes to correct a foot problem. It didn’t matter that my daddy was an officer in the Air Force. It didn’t matter that my Mama would snatch him bald-headed if she knew he’d said that to me.
They were boys in the fourth grade. A lot of fourth-grade boys are not nuts about girls … at least they don’t want anyone to think they are. Maybe it’s changed now. Maybe no more Richards say ugly things to self-conscious little girls. Isn’t it funny how certain incidences in a life stay with you forever. I still picture that boy’s face.
My sister and I were kind of menaces together. My sister was the intellectual one from birth. I was the dreamer and sometimes instigator of all kinds of situations. We were on a huge ocean liner heading to Morocco to meet up with our dad who was finding us a place to live. Our ship wound up in a hurricane. We were kids. We thought it was an adventure. Our mom was seasick in the cabin.
We were footloose and fancy free. In the dining hall, we could see tableware and food sliding down the long tables and falling to the floor. We went in because we were hungry. Porters were running all around trying to catch the glasses, dishes, and cutlery. My sister and I spied a basket of French rolls heading toward the edge of the table. We ran to it and snatched it up. I grabbed some butter.
About that time, a porter ran toward us in a threatening way and said something in Italian, I think. We ran out the door with our bounty and headed toward our cabin. The porter didn’t chase us because he went back trying to salvage anything in the dining room. I don’t think he had much luck.
We made it back to our room and sat on the floor with those luscious hard-crusted, soft-centered rolls between us. As we commenced to eat after slathering butter on our bread, we heard a moan from the bed. Mom was not doing too great. We did offer her some bread, but she just looked at us like we were evil twins and turned over saying some words that I don’t think we were meant to hear. No matter. I can still taste that bread. Oh, gracious it was good!
He was a cute little boy … honey-colored hair, big blue eyes fringed with long lashes ... the sweetest smile. That afternoon, the afternoon that became my sister’s and my day of infamy, we were in a particularly mischievous mood. We wanted to liven up the afternoon. It had rained heavily earlier. And this being Louisiana, large water puddles appear out of nowhere. In a short time, tadpoles emerge like miraculous little brown buttons with tails.
One particular puddle was full of these baby frogs. Our cute little neighbor boy came walking up to us. He was in his Sunday best: white shirt, blue tie, pressed trousers, polished shoes with clean socks, and a plaid sports coat. His hair was all slicked down and his teeth looked like pearls — so white. We looked at each other and I couldn’t help it.
The devil or some other evil creature persuaded me to say, “You know. There are baby frogs all in that water puddle. Why don’t you see if you can catch them? You know you like frogs.”
It didn’t take him two seconds to jump right in that puddle and commence to try to catch those tadpoles. “I have a cup here for you to put them in,” my sister shouted to him. By then he had hunkered down and was grabbing at anything that moved. And he was wet … not just wet … big time muddy and wet. It was a sight to see.
About the time he stood up with mud in his hair and dripping down his shirt into his shoes, his mother called for him. With no thought to anything, he ran on home. My sister and I headed to our house laughing about how dumb that little kid was.
We weren’t in the door very long when the phone rang. You guessed it. The mother was calling and she was pretty mad. We heard Daddy say he’d take care of it and when we saw his face, we knew we were in trouble. That was the day my daddy gave me my first and only spanking. I deserved it, so did my sister. What we did was not very nice … at all.
Childhood memories. They can be funny, bad, or somewhere in between. Teach children kindness. Teach children about other’s feelings. Help your child not to be a Richard.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at iryshsmyle@aol.com.