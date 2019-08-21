When I was a kid, I was full of the dickens sometimes. Back in my day, when I did enough grievances to drive my mother to distraction, she’d send me out to get a switch. One time, I brought back a two by four and she just started to laugh.
You see, I was this little bitty teeny girl and could barely lift that chunk of wood. I just remember her laughing and taking the wood from me. Then she pulled me to her and hugged me. I loved my mother’s hugs. They were just the best.
My mother had red hair and green eyes. She was a really beautiful lady. I so wanted to have red hair and green eyes, but that never happened. I had blond hair and huge brown eyes which I helped along when I got older, the hair color that is. I grew it to its natural color much later. I thought it would be gray. It wasn’t and still isn’t. It’s brown like my Grandma Colligan’s. She did have gray at the temples, but she put brown shoe polish on it. It looked fine, but I always got a laugh out of that practice.
When we lived in Louisiana we had a maid by the name of Cora Lee. We just loved her, and she claimed my baby brother as her own. One time she was talking about a little girl who lived close to her that wanted a doll so badly, but her mama couldn’t afford one. I had several dolls and even as a kid myself, I couldn’t get that little girl out of my mind.
My favorite doll was named Susie. She had reddish hair and blue eyes. Her dress was green and she wore white shoes with frilly socks. In my child brain, I figured that Susie would find a good loving home with that little girl, so when Cora Lee was leaving to go home one late afternoon, I put Susie in her arms and asked her to take it to the little girl without any dolls.
Cora Lee turned to my mother and asked her if that would be OK to do that. Mom looked at me as if to say, “Are you sure?” But I kissed my little doll good-bye and went into the house.
Y’all, I grieved for that doll for a good while, but I also knew that little girl needed her more than me. Cora Lee told me that the little girl loved that dolly and carried her everywhere with her. She never renamed her. She was always Susie. That eased my heart a little.
My mother and daddy always taught my siblings and me to be kind. They taught us how to respect others and to follow the Golden Rule.
Now, I wasn’t a goody two shoes by any means, and neither was my sister. One time, we put a softball in my brother’s diaper unbeknownst to Mom. Thinking the worst, she spread newspaper all over the floor before she unpinned the diaper and out plopped that softball. We didn’t get any dessert after supper that evening.
Another time, we persuaded a little boy all dressed for church to splash around in a mud puddle. We thought he was the dumbest kid in the world, but in truth we were.
We did things sometimes and didn’t worry about the consequences. We should have. That was the only time I ever remember my daddy spanking me, but he did. I didn’t like it one little bit. I don’t remember getting spankings per se. Oh, I’d get a swat every so often and Mama did throw a shoe at me one time when I was just a bit too smart mouthed. She broke her new lamp and I ran.
Daddy only spanked me that one time. All he had to do was look at me and say, “Young lady ...” in that Air Force officer voice of authority. Usually I could get that stern expression off his face when I turned and grinned at him. I learned that if I could get my parents to laugh, they’d forget about why I was being disciplined. Or did they?
I don’t see my brother and sister very often these days. They both live out in the Pacific Northwest and have for a long time. My mom and dad are both gone now, but they left such a wonderful legacy for all three of us.
For one thing, they showed us how two people can love each other for years and years. They taught us that laughter can cure a lot of ills. And they taught us that a good, warm hug can ease the soul.