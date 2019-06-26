When we lived at Schilling Air Force Base near Salina, Kansas, I used to sit in a field across from the air base and watch the planes take off and land. I’d do this for hours sometimes. My favorites were the B-47s and the newer B-52s, jets that made my heart beat faster when they revved up their engines for take-off.
I’d watch them taxi down the runway building speed until they soared up into the air. I could feel the ground shake as they seemed to leap into space making their way skyward ... up into the heavens.
I grew up an Air Force brat. My childhood was full of living in different places, moving every few years to start all over in a new place. I loved it, loved the adventures of seeing and living in places not everyone gets a chance to even visit.
I began first grade in Sevierville, Tennessee. We were visiting with my Grandma Emert before my mom, sister and I moved up to New York City to stay with my mom’s parents while Daddy went off to Germany to find us a place to live before we joined him. My parents wanted me to start school there so that I wouldn’t miss anything. Two weeks later, we were headed for New York and another adventure.
I loved New York City. My school was PS (Public School) something and the teacher was very stern. Being a happy go lucky kid was not how she wanted me to be. I was to be serious and studious. There must have been 40 kids in my class. When I think back on it, she had to be stern.
We lived with Grandma and Grandpa Colligan in a big apartment on Staten Island. A Jewish family owned a delicatessen on the first floor and it smelled so good all the time. I used to visit them and they would give me treats. They appeared to have no problem with my happy go lucky continence. I remember they had the best frozen custard. Thinking back, I can still taste its rich, almost caramel flavor.
We were there at Christmas and I sat on my grandpa’s shoulders and watched the Macy’s Day Parade. How exciting is that? It was cold and a bit snowy, but I can remember the Mighty Mouse balloon, and when Santa Claus’s float finally came I was just about beside myself. This was the real Santa, y’all. To a tiny girl like me, he was a giant. I was beyond thrilled.
Grandma and Grandpa moved to Levittown, New York, on Long Island, after Christmas. This was the first example of a suburb of a city. I watched a documentary on PBS several years ago about Levittown. My grandparents’ house was so cute and cozy. I could walk to school and I loved my teacher. Her name was Mrs. Stein and she was young and so pretty. She took me under her wing and made me feel like I was special. My happy go lucky self was right at home
In late winter, we found out that Daddy never made it to Germany. He was in Morocco. I’d never really heard of Morocco, but it sounded like a great place. At that time, it was divided into French and Spanish Morocco. We would be living in a village on the French side.
On a snowy day, Grandpa drove us to the docks to board a liner called The Constitution. It was huge and we would sail across the Atlantic on it bound for the Straits of Gibraltar and then across to our destination. I remember we all ate in a huge dining room, fancy with cloth tablecloths and napkins.
A priest blessed the food and poured wine for everyone including my sister and me and other kids. Mom snatched up our wine glasses and told the priest that her children did not drink wine. I’m not sure he understood her, but with her red hair and Irish stubbornness, he did not argue with her. She may have been tiny, but she was mighty.
On the trip over, we ran into a hurricane. My sister and I were in the playroom having a ball as the ship was rocked about. We were told to leave and we found our way to the dining room. Dishes and glasses were sent flying to the floor. The waiters were telling us to leave, so we grabbed some luscious French rolls and butter and headed back to our stateroom.
Mom was a bit sea sick and I really should have been. Motion sickness has plagued me all my life, but I was hungry. We sat on the floor under my poor mama’s nose scoffing down the bread and butter.
To be continued in the July 3 edition of The Calhoun Times.