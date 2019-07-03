We came out of the hurricane relatively unscathed. The only thing I can remember that was destroyed was a heavy oak bench. It was shattered into just a heap of broken and splintery wood. We sailed past the Azores Islands owned by Portugal.
At that time many years ago, the Azores were remote and not very populated. Now it is a major tourist attraction
We were about to reach our destination before going across the Straits of Gibraltar to the base on the coast of Morocco off the Mediterranean Sea. We met Dad on the docks in the town of Algeciras, Spain. I had a vivid memory of a poor beggar man who kept kissing a picture of Jesus and pointing to me. I didn’t understand it.
That night we stayed in a huge hotel on Gibraltar. It was kind of a swanky place and Daddy ordered fish. Mom was always scared to eat the food anywhere but in the United States. She must have stayed pretty hungry. When Dad’s meal was wheeled in, the fish was whole, head and all. I swear, I thought I saw its tail move!
Once we settled into our little apartment in Port Laote, the village where we lived in French Morocco, life became an adventure. We soon became friends with children in the village. Most did not speak any English and my sister and I didn’t speak any French or Arabic at first. That didn’t stop any of us from becoming friends. Kids just find each other.
French was much easier to learn than Arabic or English for any of us. My sister and I along with other military kids picked up French very easily. We kids had a great time running all over the village playing games and learning about each other. But one young Arab boy was a bit of a bully.
My sister liked to draw and paint, so Mom fixed her an easel on the boardwalk outside our apartment. One day she saw the young boy knock my sister’s painting into the dusty roadway. Mom immediately came out of the apartment and reprimanded the boy. His father came over to find out what the problem was. Mom told him he needed to teach his son better manners. She proceeded to tell him that she would not allow his son to be around us if he didn’t learn to get along.
I’m not sure what his father understood or told his son, but that young boy became Mom’s shadow. He helped her do all kinds of things and Mom set him up an easel so that he could draw and paint, too.
Reenie used to draw horses a lot. He drew camels and donkeys. They became good friends.
I loved going to the open-air markets in the village. The fruit and vegetables were marvelous. I’ve always been a fresh fruit and vegetable kid. Some of the produce was pretty exotic now that I think about it.
One time Daddy wanted some fresh butter. The French word for butter is le beurre. Daddy’s East Tennessee accent was not sounding French at all. The Arab man who was selling dairy products just couldn’t understand him. Finally Daddy started making motions like he was milking a cow and then making butter. The farmer understood and I remember they both laughed and slapped each other on the back like they were old friends.
The Air Force provided a housekeeper for us and her name was Aisha. She spoke French but she was Arab. I loved her. She’d tell wonderful stories and sing the best songs. She was so special to my mom, dad, sister and me. She was like family. I miss her to this day.
Our time in Morocco was cut short by complications from my mother’s pregnancy and we found ourselves preparing to fly home to the United States. We flew out of Casablanca on our way to Paris and then onto New York City.
I remember the flight to Paris as being cold. The flight attendance were very happy and my mother was very horrified.
We landed in Paris without incident, and what a glorious city Paris is. Even as a child I remember how beautiful it was. The Eiffel Tower was imposing, and my mom explained the significance of the Arc de Triomphe, which was built in 1806 because of Napoleon and his military conquests.
Our stay in Morocco was life changing. I had never visited a foreign country. Morocco was exotic and beautiful. We traveled to the Atlas Mountains and walked in the sand of the Sahara Desert. We saw the Berbers come down from the mountains with their saber swords and beautiful clothes. I learned that camels do spit but they’re kind of fun to ride.
The one thing that still remains in my mind is that I learned that no matter what, all people want are roofs over their heads, food in their bellies and their loved ones safe.