“OK, someone give me a topic for my column next week.” I do that sometimes when ideas in my head start bouncing around and causing me to become a wee bit squirrely.
We had a big birthday bash at our son and daughter-in-law’s home for the January/February birthdays, and what a grand time we had.
“Write about your daughters-in-law,” piped in my very pregnant daughter-in-law Carrie, who is married to Hayden. Giving it some thought, I decided that this was a great topic indeed. Here’s the thing, I never thought I’d have any daughters-in-law, especially back in the 1980s.
One afternoon as I watched all four of my children play, I remember thinking that someday they would be in their 30s. Maybe they would be married. I pictured Heather married. She was so intelligent and beautiful, but I’d put it out of my mind. She was 11 or 12 at the time. The boys were younger on that day and time at 9, 7 and 2. I thought about daughters-in-law, but it seemed unreal.
These four grew up, went away to college, dated people, even became serious with some, but I remember the day Heath called me and wanted Bill and I to meet a girl name Kelly. He had mentioned her, but he was a bit evasive. It seems she was his roommate’s girl at one time when they all lived in Ashville.
When he finally brought her to the house, I was taken by this absolutely beautiful girl. She had blond streaked curls and turquoise violet eyes. She was stunning and just the sweetest person. A bit shy at first, it didn’t take her long to warm up to us. It was obvious that Heath was smitten. I had never seen him react the way he did around a girl. The fact is that she was a young woman. She was not a college girl. They had both graduated. She was from a small town in Tennessee and he grew up in small town in Georgia. They were new to each other.
One thing led to another and before long, they were planning their wedding. It was a fall wedding outdoors on the farm ... a place we named Evelyn’s Eden. The day was perfect, sunny, warm and glorious. They have a little daughter now, our own Evelyn, and I love Kelly like a daughter. Her mother doesn’t mind.
We were on our first western road trip back in 1999. Hayden was with us and was on his cellphone all the time. I wondered who he was talking to, but he was always private about his life and by then he would be heading back to UGA in the fall. It turns out that the person he was talking to was Carrie Davis, a young lady I had taught in 3-year-old preschool in Calhoun. She was just the most adorable child, a head full of curls and lovely dark brown eyes. She was a quiet, well-behaved little tyke and a favorite of mine.
Little did I know that Hayden and she were kind of sweet on each other in high school, but once he went to UGA and she to Georgia Tech, they drifted apart and from what I understand didn’t rekindle the relationship until around 2014.
I remember Hayden asking me if I remembered a girl named Carrie Davis, and I did from my preschool teaching days years ago. It seems they had started seeing each other. He told me she had a daughter from a previous marriage and looked at me for some kind of reaction. I had no problem nor did Hayden’s dad.
In 2015, I broke my leg. I stayed in my room most days wallowing in misery. Hayden came to the house one day and asked me to come out into the living room. I did only because he asked me. Carrie was sitting on the couch. Hayden promptly announced that he and Carrie had gotten married. They had eloped! Of course, I was elated because I had loved this precious young woman for a very long time. And she was not only beautiful, she was brilliant, plus she was carrying Hayden’s child.
Did I miss not having a wedding? Sometimes, but I have two wonderful grandchildren now with Alex and Hatcher and a new grandson, Gaines Colligan Brooks, will make an appearance in less than two months. I think of Carrie as a daughter. I’m sure her mother doesn’t mind.
I love these two young women, my daughters-in-law who stole my sons’ hearts. They are such special women who love my sons and are the mothers of three of my grandchildren.
Yes, I consider them my girls.