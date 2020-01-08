It’s January in Georgia and Old Man Winter has arrived. I can see his face peeking out among the clouds. His cheeks are puffed out. His face is red. His long curls are blowing about and he is in the process of whooshing freezing, frosty air across the landscape.
Since January has arrived, this means the new year has begun and it’s time to write out your resolutions and stick to them this year! If you are 100 pounds overweight, don’t say you will lose all of the 100 pounds in six months by running 20 laps around the park every day, drinking gallons of water and doing 150 crunches. And on top of that, you will keep your calorie count at 1,200 calories a day with absolutely no chocolate ... at all.
This ain’t gonna happen, y’all. This is totally unrealistic and undoable. The title of this column is “Make new year’s resolutions doable,” plain and simple. If you’re overweight and you’re not happy about it, it’s fine to make a resolution to lose weight, but do it using common sense. You’re not going to be running anywhere if you are 100 pounds overweight. Walk, walk and walk some more.
Heck, you’ll probably hate it at first. Drink water. This is a good thing, but gallons! You’ll be sloshing, really, you will. Drink eight glasses of water a day. Drink other beverages, too. Water isn’t the only thing to drink. You can drink sugarless tea, lemonade, coffee, flavored water. It’s liquid and is a variation that keeps you hydrated without becoming bored with water. I love Perrier lemon flavored water in those little green glass bottles. This drink is naturally sprizzly.
Don’t look up sprizzly. It’s my word. I made it up when the kids were little. It just became part of our vocabulary. When my oldest son was in college, he used the word one time amongst a group of friends. He called me all upset and said, “Mom, do you know the sprizzle is not a ‘real’ word? It’s not in the dictionary!”
Well, I set him straight. I told him it most definitely was a word. It was my word. Just because it wasn’t in the dictionary or in common everyday speech of the masses didn’t necessarily mean it wasn’t a “real” word. He seemed to accept this and it continues to be used in our family’s dialogues.
Now, let’s get back to the topic at hand, resolutions. You might be perfectly fine with your weight, but you have got to stop buying so many shoes. I had this problem at one time. When I worked in education, I liked to dress stylishly, especially when I was in charge of the Adult Learning Center at the college. I liked my little red suit, but I needed shoes to compliment it. I also needed shoes for other suits and ensembles. I not only needed shoes, but boots of all shapes and colors. Anyway, you get the picture.
Retirement brought my shoe buying habit to an end. I don’t buy shoes like I did anymore. They’re not needed. Neither are the suits, fancy blouses, skirts and dress pants. Now I wear jeans mostly. I love jeans. I really need that skinny pair at Ann Taylor’s. Wait. Stop! This is one of my resolutions. I will not buy another pair of jeans unless I donate one of my older pairs to Goodwill. This could get difficult.
I need a new black pair of boots. My old pair looks like Biker Chic boots. I’m not a biker chic, although I have had a secret love of motorcycles for the longest time. Never mind. I will fight the urge to purchase that nice pair of black leather boots I saw the other day. Oh goodness, they are so cool.
You see? You just have to fight the urge. Here’s the thing, I’m an older lady now, a grandmother of five going on six, but I just can’t wear dowdy clothes. I am slender again and have been for a good while. I’m not bragging. I just like being slimmer and in good shape. Just because I’m older doesn’t mean I have to look like I have one foot in the grave.
I have made a new resolution. My resolve is to finish my novel. If I write 2,000 or more words a week, I should get it finished in the summer. Then I’ll go from there. I have not made any resolutions about clothes. It’s kind of hopeless to do that anyway.
So besides completing my novel, I resolve to get up every morning, fix my hair, dress in my new jeans, killer sweater and new black boots. Dang, I wanted those boots!