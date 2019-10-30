A list of things that make me smile:
♦ Sunflowers, rows and rows of sunflowers blooming in the summer sun
♦ Hearing the laughter of children
♦ Seeing a Monarch butterfly light on a coneflower and noticing another one joining her.
♦ Watching a Hallmark Christmas movie in July.
♦ Looking at old family photos when our kids were little or my mom and dad were young.
♦ Reading the notes from friends in a high school year book.
♦ Having a clean house including the dust on the ceiling fans
♦ Entering a cool house on a hot summer day or a warm house on a cold winter day.
♦ The rich aroma of banana bread baking in the oven
♦ Christmas cookies
♦ Early morning sunshine
♦ Meteor showers
♦ Students who have become my friends
♦ Hearing Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, The Beatles, The Moody Blues, Tina Turner
A list of things or humans that make me laugh:
♦ My husband and his off the wall remarks at the most inopportune times
♦ Ridiculous off-color jokes
♦ Lucille Ball as the Vitameatavegamin lady or at the candy factory
♦ Conversations with my daughter and sons
♦ Animals doing goofy things
♦ People doing goofy things
♦ Remembering a memorial service and the big brown dog
♦ Food failures
♦ Pratfalls where people don’t get hurt.
♦ Brian Hall
♦ Seeing only that nose above the coffin
♦ Jimmy Fallon
♦ Reading old Erma Bombeck columns
♦ The thought of my youngest son when he had a hair dye disaster
♦ My klutziness
♦ Photo misfire
♦ A list of things or humans who bring or brought me joy
♦ My husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends
♦ Waking up to gentle snow falling
♦ Walking in a newly mowed pasture.
♦ Seeing a gorgeous sunrise or sunset
♦ Watching a huge orange globe come up over the tree line out back
♦ Seeing the Gentry family’s Christmas light
♦ Hearing the sound of applause and getting a standing ovation after a performance
♦ Receiving an award for my writing
♦ Going the distance
♦ Hearing Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of “Santa Clause Is Coming to Town”
♦ Hearing my son, Heath sing his grandfather’s songs
♦ Coming home after a trying day
♦ Getting good medical reports
♦ Watching “Outlander” based on a series of books by Diana Gabaldon
♦ Being able to taste food again
♦ Reading Sean Dietrich’s blog every morning
A list of humans and things that I love:
♦ My husband. He is the most exasperating human being I know and the love of my life.
♦ Our daughter, Heather Brooks Ray, our first born child. When I held her in my arms for the first time, my heart felt like it had grown twice as big. She was tiny, beautiful, and perfect.
♦ Our son, William Heath Brooks. He had a head full of black curls and huge dark eyes. He was my 30th birthday present and I was happy to share him on that day. He was perfect.
♦ Our second son, Hayden Emert Brooks. He was beautiful. He had reddish blond hair and expressive brown eyes. He was an intense child full of enthusiasm. He was perfect.
♦ Our third son, Stanley Hartwell Brooks. What a beautiful baby he was! He was named for his grandfather and his father. He was our last child. He was a joyful little fella given a lot of attention. He was perfect.
♦ Our grandchildren Jeffrey, River, Alex, Evelyn, Hatcher, and a new one on the way. Each one has been perfect. These children are extensions of our souls.
♦ Ireland, a major country of my ancestry♦
♦ The sound of my father’s tenor guitar
♦ Family reunions
♦ Writing
♦ Performing. especially as Daisy Werthan
♦ Memories of Christmas mornings
♦ Grandchildren running into my arms as they call out “Grammy!”
♦ My front porch
♦ My home
♦ “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles
♦ Causby Farms
♦ Evelyn’s Eden
♦ My memories of Stan and Joanne (Evelyn) Emert, Evelyn Causby, Mollie Brooks Gallman, John Brooks, Grandma Maples, Grandma and Grandpa Colligan, Grandma an Grandpa Emert, my beloved family members gone before me, my friend Sandy, my Patches, my big white dog, Carlee, and all my other furry family members I’ve loved.
It’s fun to make lists sometimes, but it’s also not easy. I found that I love a lot of things and humans. It seems that should be the way it should always be. Don’t you think?