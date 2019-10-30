Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.